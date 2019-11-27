The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 27
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting North Carolina
• The Wolfpacker — Anthony Smith has had an improbable journey to become a Wolfpack commit
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top five (Nov. 26)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commits in action — Week 14
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode 14
• Raleigh News & Observer — Jonathan Alexander previews UNC football’s game against NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Joe Giglio previews NC State’s game against UNC
• Fayetteville Observer — Fayetteville’s Hoops and Dreams Showcase features some of nation’s top prospects, teams
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Releases 2020 Baseball Schedule
• GoPack.com — Trent Hidlay Named ACC Wrestler of the Week
• Technician — Pack travels to Brooklyn to take on Memphis in Barclays Center Classic
• Technician — NC State defense looks to contain UNC’s potent offense
• Technician — Wolfpack prepares for impressive Tar Heel linebackers season finale
• Technician — NC State quarterbacks struggle, Germaine Pratt dominates in NFL week 12
Tweets of the day
NC State will have former baseball star and World Series champ Trea Turner as an honorary captain this Saturday for the NC State-UNC game.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 26, 2019
NC State this Weekend🐺— Rj Adams ✌🏾 (@exclusivejaayy) November 26, 2019
⚾️📲— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) November 27, 2019
Now that the 2020 schedule is out, it's time to get your phone right.#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/H4DQMRKAiG
One thing to keep in mind here is @wizcliff77 is a very serious student who wants to study Engineering. He even asked @UKCoachCalipari questions about Engineering classes during a meeting so that will factor into his decision. @RutgersMBB also has a strong such program. https://t.co/5bT86vwQy1— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) November 26, 2019
Updated Goodman Top 25 ... with a new No. 1 team and a major drop for Duke: pic.twitter.com/egja5yoqvY— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 27, 2019
Video of the day
