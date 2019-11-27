News More News
}
football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 27

Jacey Zembal
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting North Carolina

• The Wolfpacker — Anthony Smith has had an improbable journey to become a Wolfpack commit

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top five (Nov. 26)

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commits in action — Week 14

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode 14

• Raleigh News & Observer — Jonathan Alexander previews UNC football’s game against NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — Joe Giglio previews NC State’s game against UNC

• Fayetteville Observer — Fayetteville’s Hoops and Dreams Showcase features some of nation’s top prospects, teams

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Releases 2020 Baseball Schedule

• GoPack.com — Trent Hidlay Named ACC Wrestler of the Week

• Technician — Pack travels to Brooklyn to take on Memphis in Barclays Center Classic

• Technician — NC State defense looks to contain UNC’s potent offense

• Technician — Wolfpack prepares for impressive Tar Heel linebackers season finale

• Technician — NC State quarterbacks struggle, Germaine Pratt dominates in NFL week 12


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

