NC State football commits in action — Week 14
Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments played this past week. All games were held on Friday unless otherwise noted.
Last Game: Betty had seven solo tackles, including one for a loss, in St. Thomas' Aquinas' 26-0 home win over Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic High in the third round of the state 7A playoffs.
Note: St. Thomas Aquinas will host Venice (Fla.) High in the state semifinals.
Season: Through 12 games, Betty has 37 tackles (28 solo), including two for loss and a sack.
Team Record: 12-0 and ranked No. 2 regardless of classification in the state of Florida and No. 5 nationally by MaxPreps.com. They are the No. 2 team in the country according to USA Today.
Last Game: Blaske's season is over.
Season: In 11 games, Blaske had 85 knockdown blocks.
Team Record: 6-5.
Last Game: For the first time this season, Boykin played some running back and ran 29 times for 203 yards and two scores in Ragsdale's 30-14 home win over Mooresville High in the second round of the 4-A playoffs. Boykin also caught three passes for 33 yards and a score and had two tackles.
Note: Third-seeded Ragsdale is at defending state champ Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth High in the third round Friday.
Season: Through 12 games, Boykin has 31.5 tackles (including five for loss), four interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass breakup, and has caught 44 passes for 582 yards and 15 scores. He's also rushed 43 times for 323 yards and two touchdowns.
Team Record: 6-6.
Last Game: One of NC State's two commits last week had his season end earlier in November in the second round of the AAA playoffs.
Note: Coit's next game will be the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game in Spartanburg, S.C., on Dec. 21.
Season: In 13 games, Coit caught 55 passes for 842 yards and 11 touchdowns and had 13 punt returns for an average of 11.8 yards and one score.
Team Record: 8-5.
Last Game: Heritage's season ended after its offense struggled with just 121 total yards in a 42-0 loss at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons in the second round of the 4-A state playoffs. Crabtree caught three passes for 14 yards.
Season: In 12 games, Crabtree had 47 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. He missed one contest with an injury.
Team Record: 8-5.
Last Game: Finley's season is over.
Season: He connected on 123 of 198 passes (62.1 percent) for 2,119 yards and 21 touchdowns with nine interceptions, and rushed for a score. He has also caught a 60-yard touchdown pass.
Team Record: 5-5.
Last Game: Hill's season is over.
Team Record: 5-6.
Last Game: Archer rolled to a 45-14 home win over Canton (Ga.) Cherokee High in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Note: Archer is at Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview High in the third round Friday.
Team Record: 9-3 and ranked as the No. 9 Class AAAAAAA team in the state. Their upcoming opponent Parkview is No. 8 in the state.
Last Game: Matan's season is over.
Team Record: 8-3 and ranked No. 7 in the state of Maryland by MaxPreps.com.
Last Game: Bishop Sullivan's season is over. Meredith's campaign was cut short by injury.
Team Record: 4-6.
Last Game: Parker's season is over.
Team Record: 6-5.
Last Game: Lackawanna is preparing to play top-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast on Saturday, Dec. 5 in Pittsburg, Kan., in the national title game for junior colleges. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Note: Last week, Payne added an offer from Nebraska.
Season: 23 tackles (14 solo), including 9.5 for loss and four sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and four quarterback hurries in 10 games.
Team Record: 10-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country in the National Junior College Athletic Association poll.
Last Game: Myers Park rolled to a 48-7 win over city-rival Ardrey Kell at home in the second round of the 4-AA playoffs. Rooks caught five passes for 47 yards and a score.
Note: Fourth-seeded Myers Park is at top-seeded Rockingham (N.C.) Richmond County High Friday night.
Season: Rooks has 52 catches for 843 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Team Record: 12-0 and ranked No. 3 in the state regardless of classification by MaxPreps.com.
Last Game: Smith, NC State's newest commit, caught three passes for 71 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown, to help Huntingtown win 35-0 at home over Columbia (Md.) Wilde Lake High in the quarterfinals of the 3A state playoffs.
Note: NC State receivers coach George McDonald was at the game. Huntingtown will play Damascus (Md.) High in the semifinals.
Season: Smith has 33 catches for 805 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Team Record: 12-0 and ranked No. 4 in the 3A ratings by MaxPreps.com.
Last Game: Caught two passes for 16 yards and had five tackles (four solo), including a sack, in a 35-21 home win over Rocky Mount (N.C.) High in the second round of the 3-A state playoffs.
Note: Fourth-seeded Terry Sanford will play at top-seeded Bailey (N.C.) Southern Nash High in the third round Friday night.
Season: Through 13 games, Udoh has made 24 receptions for 292 yards and three scores. He has 19 tackles (12 solo), including three for loss and a sack, and has posted five quarterback hurries.
Team Record: 10-3.
Last Game: Cary's season is over.
Note: Vann's next game will at the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas All-Star Game Dec. 21 in Spartanburg, S.C. This week Vann was named his conference's Defensive Player of the Year.
Season: In 11 games, Vann had 100 tackles (42 solo), including 25 for loss and 17 sacks, and has totaled seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a blocked field goal. He's also rushed four times for 17 yards and a touchdown. Vann was updated from a two-star prospect to a three-star by Rivals.com.
Team Record: 4-7.
Last Game: Christ School's season is over.
Season: White hauled in 27 passes for 536 yards and eight touchdowns, and added 16 tackles (eight solo) and two interceptions. He's returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns.
Team Record: 6-4.
