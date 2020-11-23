 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 23
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-23 08:08:27 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 23

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Nov. 23.



NC State Wolfpack football linebacker Vi Jones
NC State's Vi Jones (31) celebrates his blocked field goal against Liberty. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s win over No. 21 Liberty

• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: NC State beats previously unbeaten No. 21 Liberty

• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 15, Liberty 14

• Raleigh News & Observer — How NC State beat another ranked team and stopped Liberty QB Malik Willis

• Winston-Salem Journal — Vi Jones’ block saves the Wolfpack

• Technician — Pack is back: Fresh look at Wolfpack men’s basketball

• Technician — Wolfpack women’s basketball returns four from ACC Championship winning lineup

• Technician — Women’s basketball season predictions from TechSports editors

• Technician — Men’s basketball season predictions from TechSports editors

• GoPack.com — NC State at Syracuse time set for Saturday

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}