Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Nov. 23.

NC State-Syracuse scheduled to be noon kickoff on ACC Network.

NC State opens as a 15 pt favorite at Syracuse

Around the Dial: ACC Network will have Wes Durham and Roddy Jones on the call Saturday for NC State/Syracuse.

If you come at the king you best not miss @BigIck79 @PackFootball 🥞 pic.twitter.com/xjROMWWWGq

HARD. TOUGH. TOGETHER. @PackFootball extinguishes the 🔥 with a 15-14 win‼️ 🐺 📻 ⬇️ #HTT https://t.co/4uPdJiAj1L

So proud of the fight our players showed tonight. Congrats to NC State and @StateCoachD . We will bounce back!!! Beat UMass week! #RiseWithUs

Richmond County (NC) duo and 2021 #Wolfpack commits Jakolbe Baldwin and Jaleel Davis @FbRichmond @TheWolfpacker @Rivals @VTOSPORTS pic.twitter.com/pPROINs9N6

#wolfpack commit @jaleeldavis2 battling in the trenches at our Raleigh combine!! pic.twitter.com/A97DqLoslQ

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook