The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 23
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Nov. 23.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s win over No. 21 Liberty
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: NC State beats previously unbeaten No. 21 Liberty
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 15, Liberty 14
• Raleigh News & Observer — How NC State beat another ranked team and stopped Liberty QB Malik Willis
• Winston-Salem Journal — Vi Jones’ block saves the Wolfpack
• Technician — Pack is back: Fresh look at Wolfpack men’s basketball
• Technician — Wolfpack women’s basketball returns four from ACC Championship winning lineup
• Technician — Women’s basketball season predictions from TechSports editors
• Technician — Men’s basketball season predictions from TechSports editors
Tweets Of The Day
NC State-Syracuse scheduled to be noon kickoff on ACC Network.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) November 22, 2020
NC State opens as a 15 pt favorite at Syracuse— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) November 22, 2020
Around the Dial: ACC Network will have Wes Durham and Roddy Jones on the call Saturday for NC State/Syracuse.— RudyMartzke2020 (@FakeRudyMartzke) November 23, 2020
If you come at the king you best not miss @BigIck79 @PackFootball 🥞 pic.twitter.com/xjROMWWWGq— Reeves Thompson (@Reeves77_) November 22, 2020
HARD. TOUGH. TOGETHER. @PackFootball extinguishes the 🔥 with a 15-14 win‼️— NCSU Wolfpack Radio (@PackRadio) November 22, 2020
🐺 📻 ⬇️#HTT https://t.co/4uPdJiAj1L
So proud of the fight our players showed tonight. Congrats to NC State and @StateCoachD. We will bounce back!!! Beat UMass week! #RiseWithUs— Hugh Freeze (@CoachHughFreeze) November 22, 2020
Richmond County (NC) duo and 2021 #Wolfpack commits Jakolbe Baldwin and Jaleel Davis @FbRichmond @TheWolfpacker @Rivals @VTOSPORTS pic.twitter.com/pPROINs9N6— Deana King (@NCPreps) November 22, 2020
#wolfpack commit @jaleeldavis2 battling in the trenches at our Raleigh combine!! pic.twitter.com/A97DqLoslQ— VTO Sports (@VTOSPORTS) November 22, 2020
Preseason @accwbb Bracketology courtesy of @CharlieCreme ⬇️🏀 pic.twitter.com/iBaFPl2whR— ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 23, 2020
Happy Birthday @TylerBakerWill1 !!#Family | #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/7DnU2kwzuD— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 23, 2020
Video Of The Day
