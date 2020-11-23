NC State Wolfpack football scored its second win of the season over a top-25 opponent when it knocked off previously unbeaten No. 21 Liberty, 15-14, Saturday evening at Carter-Finley Stadium. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking:

Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman struggled Saturday evening. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Key Moment Of The Game

Three Things That Worked

1. Containing Liberty redshirt junior quarterback Malik Willis: One of the reasons why Liberty probably felt confident was because it had Willis. While Liberty had not played a tough schedule, against two ACC teams Willis was dynamic. He was 16-of-20 passing for 182 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 58 yards and another score at Syracuse, and then at Virginia Tech he completed 20 of 30 throws for 217 yards and three TDs and rushed for 108 yards and one more score. Liberty also won both games. Against NC State, Willis, who had just one interception all year prior to Saturday, was picked off three times and completed just 13 of 32 passes for 172 yards, including two scores. He ran for 44 yards, and his 2.9 yards per rush was a season-low. 2. Non-offense big plays: NC State intercepted three passes on the day, and two of them were huge fourth quarterback turnovers. A pick by freshman Aydan White in particular stands out because it set up what would be the game-winning touchdown. The defense was also responsible for two points of its own when redshirt junior linebacker Isaiah Moore made a tackle for a safety in the third quarter, and then, of course, the special teams saved the day with the blocked field goal. 3. Running the football for most of the night: With the exception of the third quarter, NC State ran the ball effectively on Liberty. It finished the game with 166 yards on 39 carries, or 4.3 yards per rush. However, if you remove sacks and kneel downs from the equation, those numbers improve to 34 runs for 203 yards, or almost 6.0 yards a carry. The third quarter, though, saw NC State come out with a net negative of 18 yards for the 15 minutes.

Three Things That Didn't Work

1. The passing game: The bottom line is that it seemed off in all facets. The offensive line allowed three sacks and four more pressures. Receivers were not often seen running free and open, and of course redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman was off himself. At times Hockman appeared to stare down receivers, and he also had ball security issues. He let a shotgun snap slip through his hands, lost the grip on the football on another occasion and also threw a costly interception near the end zone. Overall, NC State had a season-low 154 passing yards. 2. Discipline: The passing game was reason 1A in why NC State held on for dear life to prevail over Liberty. Penalties were 1B. Head coach Dave Doeren looked after the game like he was still fuming about having 14 flags for 123 yards thrown on his squad in the contest. Liberty was able to gain four first downs because of NC State defensive penalties, and then there were numerous drive-killing flags on offense. 3. Two-minute drill defense: Liberty tied the game before halftime thanks to an 84-yard touchdown drive that started with 2:32 left in the second quarter and ended on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Willis to redshirt sophomore receiver Noah Frith with just 19 seconds remaining on the clock. One of the aforementioned first downs via Pack penalty sustained the possession. Then with the Wolfpack up 15-14 and 4:12 left, the Flames started a possession at its own 8-yard line and drove to the NC State 21 before redshirt junior Vi Jones' heroics on the field goal block with 1:18 left in the contest.

Position-By-Position Battles