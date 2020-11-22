Social media reaction: NC State beats previously unbeaten No. 21 Liberty
Here are some of the notable tweets following NC State's 15-14 win over previously undefeated and No. 21 Liberty.
Flames Extinguished!!! pic.twitter.com/qTSAmOhqAi— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 22, 2020
NOPE 🚫🐺@PackFootball blocks the FG to take down No. 21 Liberty! pic.twitter.com/vhH80d3OUZ— ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 22, 2020
Win the game ✔️— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 22, 2020
Swag ✔️
Surf ✔️ pic.twitter.com/PfEnLle1hG
And by the way, they finish with Syracuse and Georgia Tech so ... 8-3 is absolutely possible for this group ... with Devin Leary out no less.— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) November 22, 2020
That’s it. Liberty’s undefeated season ends.— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 22, 2020
Liberty's remarkable run has ended at the hands of N.C. State. Joins IU and Wisconsin on the No Longer Undefeated List.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) November 22, 2020
YESSSSSS @PackFootball YESSSSS😭😭 I love my pack man— Nyheim Hines (@TheNyNy7) November 22, 2020
WOLFPACKKKKKK!!!!— Scotty McCreery (@ScottyMcCreery) November 22, 2020
LETSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO @PackFootball ⚫️🐺🔴— DDunn (@Darion_dunn1) November 22, 2020
Who does he think he is, @TerrenceHolt? https://t.co/6hBWtwXYX3— Logan (@ncsuloges) November 22, 2020
7 will be playing on Sundays— Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) November 22, 2020
ⓘ 𝙀𝙭𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙪𝙞𝙨𝙝 𝙛𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 @PackFootball. 🔥🚫@PackFootball x #teamadidas pic.twitter.com/qQmcLVD6WQ— adidas Football US (@adidasFballUS) November 22, 2020
*whispers* this is Doeren’s best season as coach at Nc State— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) November 22, 2020
After stomping on Tuffy’s logo in pregame just weeks after the mascot tragically passed away, Liberty’s game winning FG attempt is BLOCKED by NC State.— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 22, 2020
Karma is undefeated.pic.twitter.com/HF7gzrsywZ
NC State blocked the potential game-winning FG to hand No. 21 Liberty its first loss of the season 😮 pic.twitter.com/PjFjTXb22p— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 22, 2020
Undefeated Liberty goes down, 15-14 to NC State! Wolfpack improve to 6-3.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 22, 2020