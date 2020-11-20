TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 20

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 20
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: Liberty at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Tale of the Tape: What the analytics say about NC State vs. Liberty
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football set to host rare ranked non-conference opponent
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State vs. Liberty football preview
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Liberty
• The Wolfpacker — Final grades report: NC State Wolfpack football vs. Florida State
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu is the Pancake King in Raleigh. He has syrup bottles to prove it.
• Raleigh News & Observer — Only 1 NBA draft lottery pick from the ACC? Relax, the talent pool hasn’t evaporated
• Fayetteville Observer — ACC women’s basketball preview: Storylines, players to watch and preseason predictions
• Fayetteville Observer — How to watch this weekend’s college football games involving in-state teams
• Winston-Salem Journal — NC State aims to hand No. 21 Liberty first loss of 2020
• GoPack.com — Women’s golf adds Lauren Olivares Leon in early signing period
Tweets Of The Day
Uniform Report: Liberty— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 20, 2020
🔴🔴⚪️#HTT pic.twitter.com/fAWiAaBHzi
Player-To-Player: Nyheim Hines (Indianapolis Colts) & Thayer Thomas (NC State) @TheNyNy7@thayerthomas1 @garnertrojans @heritagehsfballhttps://t.co/KfUNeABRrL— HighSchoolOT (@highschoolot) November 18, 2020
NC State vs Liberty Will Be a Must Watch: Wait, What? https://t.co/41d5qTGsbN— Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) November 19, 2020
Via: @AOLynch738
Week 11 Spreads:— Fifth Quarter ACC (@FQACC) November 19, 2020
Due Friday 11/20 7pm ET
Syracuse @ Louisville -19
Clemson @ Florida State +35.5
VT @ Pitt +3.5
Abilene Christian @ UVa -39.5
Liberty @ NC State -3.5
Please do not forget a lock!
I think most college hoops fans are cautiously optimistic about the season, but won’t be all-in until they actually see their team on the court playing games.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) November 20, 2020
My guess is we’ll have 20-30 programs shut down daily for much of the season. Let’s hope we can get through it all!!
ACC preview from @TheAndyKatz! 👀@FinalFour Potential:— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 19, 2020
🏀 @UVAMensHoops
🏀 @DukeMBB
🏀 @UNC_Basketball#MarchMadness Bound:
🏀 Florida State
Bubble:
🏀 Georgia Tech
🏀 Louisville
🏀 Clemson
🏀 NC State
🏀 Syracuse
MORE:
🎧 https://t.co/zpcSxPxl97 pic.twitter.com/O2zS5HHFYE
Per @ESPNLunardi on @accnetwork tonight. Joe Lunardi says Virginia Tech, NC State, Clemson, and Georgia Tech would make it 11 teams from the ACC under consideration to make the NCAA basketball tournament this spring. 🏀 #CollegeBasketball #MarchMadness #ACCMBB pic.twitter.com/KkjKqWjSy4— Daniel Burapavong 🎮 (@TD2timeMVP) November 20, 2020
Leaving this right here 👇 pic.twitter.com/xEw8W4F3nN— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) November 19, 2020
Tonight at 8pmET it's the @NaismithTrophy Watchlist Preview with @Chris_Spatola featuring some of the top players in college basketball:— College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) November 19, 2020
Luka Garza
Michaela Onyenwere
Jared Butler
Aari McDonald
Remy Martin
Elissa Cunane
Rhyne Howard
Listen for FREE ➡️ https://t.co/vPB4Nr52js pic.twitter.com/ggpagO4ECa
Some NC State tidbits from the draft:— Tristan Tucker (@TristanRTucker) November 19, 2020
-Saddiq Bey, who originally committed to the Pack before joining Villanova, was selected 19th overall
-Josh Hall signed a two-way contract with the OKC Thunder, joins Jalen Lecque
-Omer Yurtseven signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Thunder
Video Of The Day
NC State's only previous game against Liberty was a 43-21 win in 2011 that was full of RETURNS— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 19, 2020
For today's Recycle Moment presented by @GFLenv:
❤️ for @TrevorGrahamJR 's 82-yd punt RETURN for a TD
🔁 for Brian Slay's 52-yd fumble RETURN for a TD pic.twitter.com/RlG9KbdwlP
