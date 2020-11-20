 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 20
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 20

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Nov. 20.

NC State Wolfpack football offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu
Ikem Ekwonu (79) headlines the Wolfpack's offensive line. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker game predictions: Liberty at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Tale of the Tape: What the analytics say about NC State vs. Liberty

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football set to host rare ranked non-conference opponent

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: NC State vs. Liberty football preview

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Liberty

• The Wolfpacker — Final grades report: NC State Wolfpack football vs. Florida State

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu is the Pancake King in Raleigh. He has syrup bottles to prove it.

• Raleigh News & Observer — Only 1 NBA draft lottery pick from the ACC? Relax, the talent pool hasn’t evaporated

• Fayetteville Observer — ACC women’s basketball preview: Storylines, players to watch and preseason predictions

• Fayetteville Observer — How to watch this weekend’s college football games involving in-state teams

• Winston-Salem Journal — NC State aims to hand No. 21 Liberty first loss of 2020

• GoPack.com — Women’s golf adds Lauren Olivares Leon in early signing period

• GoPack.com — The Inside NC State Athletics Podcast

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

