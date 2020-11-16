TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 16

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 16
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: NC State 38, Florida State 22
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections podcast: Florida St. with former NC State DE Mike Rose
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s win over Florida State
• Technician — Receiving corps’ 2020 turnaround huge for NC State offense
• Technician — FSU takeaways: Pass rush needs more juice, takeaways win games
• GoPack.com — Trumble wins UWW Junior Nationals Greco-Roman title
Tweets Of The Day
ACC Standings through Week 10 📊— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) November 15, 2020
Standings are based on conference win percentages. pic.twitter.com/WRE86yjzqq
NC State opens as a 2 point favorite vs Liberty— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) November 15, 2020
“Distracted” Liberty on deck for the Wolfs? https://t.co/bVbTySwSIe— Joe Giglio (@giglio_OG) November 16, 2020
Thayer Thomas has been a go-to guy for NC State and he did it again for a career night! 📈#GoPack | @PackFootball @thayerthomas1 pic.twitter.com/xCwASHiy0x— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 15, 2020
Season almost here you ready? 😆 pic.twitter.com/Qgkxy0oxKZ— Cam ⚡️ (@TheCamHayes) November 16, 2020
2021 four-star Roosevelt Wheeler will announce his college decision on Monday at 3:00 PM ET, he tells me.— Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) November 15, 2020
Top 5: Louisville, LSU, NC State, VCU, Hampton.
We had a great conversation with NC State’s C.J. Bryce (@Trippyyy_Manee) about his college career, what he’s been working on, and his pre-draft process.— TheNextProspect (@TheNextProspect) November 16, 2020
Bryce has worked on playing the point and improved his range for the next level. https://t.co/mzvgq7RCur
Annabelle Myers, @PackFootball SID and @TheFWAA member, directs players and coaches for interviews post-game of N.C. State's 38-22 victory over @FSUFootball on Saturday night in Raleigh. Myers' Dept. was a 2019 FWAA Super 11 recipient. pic.twitter.com/4Yn6Wl1vZ7— Football Writers Association of America (@TheFWAA) November 15, 2020
24 hours later and we're still not over this. 😲🐺🐾 https://t.co/kHaDiFsIX3— NC State University (@NCState) November 16, 2020
Video Of The Day
