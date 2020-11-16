NC State Wolfpack football snapped a two-game losing streak with a 38-22 home win over Florida State. It’s time for a final look at the contest with some Monday morning quarterbacking:

Redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman accounted for four touchdowns (three passing and one rushing). (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Key Moment Of The Game

NC State led 7-0 and seemingly was on its way to expanding the margin when it was stopped twice for no gains on runs by junior running back Ricky Person Jr. at the Florida State 10-yard line, including on fourth and one, leading to a turnover on downs. After converting an initial third drown on the following drive, Florida State would face its own fourth and one but at its own 31-yard line. Brazenly, first-year FSU head coach Mike Norvell went for it, but running back Jashaun Corbin didn't make it past the line of scrimmage. Florida State thus turned it back over to NC State, and five plays later redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman found his classmate Thayer Thomas for a 10-yard touchdown.

Three Things That Worked

1. Hockman-to-Thomas: What really separated NC State from Florida State, as much as anything, was FSU's inability to cover Thomas. Hockman found him repeatedly, and Thomas ended up catching 11 of 12 targets for 135 yards and two touchdowns. That would be over half of Hockman's 265 passing yards and almost half of his 24 overall completions, plus two of the three scoring tosses. 2. Starting strong: The only way Florida State had a realistic path to victory was for NC State to make some self-inflicted, first half mistakes with turnovers or allowing big plays on special teams and defense, and letting the Seminoles hang around. That did not happen. The Wolfpack's lone turnover came in the second half, and by that point NC State had already taken a 21-3 halftime edge that stretched to 28-3 after each team had a possession in the second half. 3. Defense for three quarters: Going into the fourth quarter, Florida State had just 190 yards of total offense on 47 plays, a meager average of 4.0 yards per play. The longest pass given up to that point was a 13-yarder.

Three Things That Didn't Work

1. Running the football for three quarters: Against a defense that allowed teams to rush for an average of 200.0 yards per game coming into the night, NC State really labored running the football for much of the contest. Going into the fourth quarter, it had 70 rushing yards on 26 carries (that included a sack that lost 10 yards). 2. Fourth quarter: On the season, Florida State had been outscored 50-7 in the fourth quarter, but on Saturday the Noles won the final 15 minutes, 13-3. NC State did run the football much more effectively in the final period (87 yards if you remove three kneel downs to end the contest), but Hockman also threw an interception in the end zone. Defensively, the Noles piled up 157 yards, including scoring on a 69-yard pass against a busted coverage. 3. Dominating the FSU offensive line:.The Noles were shorthanded and extremely young on the offensive, yet they finished the night rushing for 4.3 yards per rush and the three sacks given up were actually below what Florida State had been giving up on a per-game basis prior to Saturday (3.57).

Position-By-Position Battles