Former NC State and current Calgary Stampeders (CFL) defensive end Mike Rose (2011-2014) joined host Justin H. Williams for The Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-The Pack's 38-22 win over Florida State in Carter-Finley Stadium Saturday night.

-Career nights for redshirt junior quarterback Bailey Hockman and redshirt junior receiver Thayer Thomas.

-NC State's defense gets the job done, but still has room for improvement with three games left.

-Game balls for NC State's best individual performance of the game.

