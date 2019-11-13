News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-13 08:34:34 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 13

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's with guest Tim Peeler

• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 12

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode 12

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Florida International

• The Wolfpacker — The Seabrough twins are a 'package deal'

• The Wolfpacker — Junior tackle Andrew Canelas busy checking out colleges

• Raleigh News & Observer — Most popular college football team in North Carolina? Here’s what ticket sales say

• GoPack.com — Pack Hosts FIU Wednesday Night at 9 PM

• GoPack.com — A Special Look: #9 @PackWrestle Hosts ODU Friday Night

• GoPack.com — NC State Selects Anthony Travel for Athletics Travel Management Services

• Technician — Women’s basketball looks to stay dominant against Lamar

• Technician — Russell Wilson’s Monday night victory highlights this week’s NFL Pack Pros


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}