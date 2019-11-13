The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Nov. 13
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's with guest Tim Peeler
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren radio show recap
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 12
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode 12
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Florida International
• The Wolfpacker — The Seabrough twins are a 'package deal'
• The Wolfpacker — Junior tackle Andrew Canelas busy checking out colleges
• Raleigh News & Observer — Most popular college football team in North Carolina? Here’s what ticket sales say
• GoPack.com — Pack Hosts FIU Wednesday Night at 9 PM
• GoPack.com — A Special Look: #9 @PackWrestle Hosts ODU Friday Night
• GoPack.com — NC State Selects Anthony Travel for Athletics Travel Management Services
• Technician — Women’s basketball looks to stay dominant against Lamar
• Technician — Russell Wilson’s Monday night victory highlights this week’s NFL Pack Pros
Tweets of the day
NEW STORY: Rice's double-double powers No. 5 Durham Academy to 79-60 win over No. 1 Greensboro Day https://t.co/LORZHTcQRx #HSOT pic.twitter.com/OjHTrcSIXl— HighSchoolOT.com (@highschoolot) November 13, 2019
I will be signing my NLI tomorrow in the GDS theatre at 8:15 in the morning. Everybody is welcomed to come out and see.— Cam ⚡️ (@TheCamHayes) November 13, 2019
Signing Day tomorrow for Ebe! Join us in the Heritage Center tomorrow at 1pm as we celebrate his commitment to NC State! #ProtectTheNest #GoHawks 🔵🔴🏀 @ebe_1k @THS_HawksSports @CoachRome4 @CowetaScore @TimesHerald @PackMensBball @CoachKeattsNCSU pic.twitter.com/SMW3cSmhJy— The Heritage School Basketball (Newnan) (@THS_HawksMBB) November 12, 2019
I will be signing on Wednesday Nov.13 during lunch at 10:21 if anybody wants to attend! 🐺 🔴⚫️— Nick Farrar (@NickFarrar15) November 11, 2019
🖋 The letter is in! 🖋@genesisbryant_ is OFFICIALLY a member of the Wolfpack! #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/Pe13PCMzKr— #14 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) November 13, 2019
Video of the day
——
