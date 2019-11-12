The Titans won’t be eligible for the postseason this year due to past APR issues, while Georgia Tech was on NCAA probation. Here is a scouting report on Detroit Mercy.

Second-year coach Jeremy Ballard re-energized Florida International and has brought in several transfers to bolster his team this season.

Florida International opened the season with a 77-67 loss at Mississippi State on Nov. 5, and then topped Ave Maria 101-59 in its home opener Nov. 8.

FIU was down 40-30 at halftime against Mississippi State, but actually outscored the Bulldogs by two in the second half. The Panthers are only playing three Power Five non-conference foes this season — Mississippi State, NC State and Minnesota — with all on the road.

Florida International went 20-14 overall and 10-8 in Conference USA, falling to Wisconsin-Green Bay in the CIT second round last year. Senior forward Devon Andrews and junior wing Trejon Jacob of Raleigh lead the Panthers this season. Andrews averaged 15.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last year, and Jacob chipped in 10.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Senior post player Osasumwen Osaghae averaged 8.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game.

Rankings

KenPom.com has Florida International at No. 199 in the country this season, and ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Panthers at No. 154 in the country.

The Panthers are ranked No. 194 in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com. In the newly established NET rankings done by the NCAA, FIU finished No. 186 in the country last year.

Shooting

Former Raleigh Millbrook High product Jacob and Andrews combined for 92 three-pointers made last year. Jacob in particular went 56 of 147 for 38.1 percent, and had nine games where he hit three three-pointers or more. Jacob went for 20 points and was 6 of 9 from beyond the arc last year at Middle Tennessee State on Jan. 3, 2019, and he also went 6 of 13 on three-pointers against Louisiana Tech on Feb. 2, when he poured in a season-high 24 points.

FIU shot just 30.2 percent from beyond the arc last year and 64 percent from the free-throw-line. The shooting has improved this season, going 19 of 49 through two games on three-pointers. Redshirt sophomore Corcoran has made 5 of 9 three-pointers, and junior Lovett and junior Brewer have both gone 4 of 9 from beyond the arc.

Rebounding

Osaghae leads the way with 5.5 rebounds per game, and the Panthers have grabbed 31.5 a contest. He averaged 8.5 caroms per game last year, and reached 10-plus boards in 12 games, including a season-high 15 versus Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Nov. 13, 2018 and again at Marshall on Jan. 19, 2019. He closed the season with 11 rebounds or more in five of his last six games.

Carrigan has been a presence off the bench with 4.5 rebounds in 10.5 minutes a contest. FIU had four players grab between 4-5 rebounds in the loss at Mississippi State.

Defense

Mississippi State shot 54.4 percent from the field and 35.7 percent (5 of 14) on three pointers in the season opener. FIU did force 18 turnovers and had five blocks and eight steals.

Osaghae ranked third in the country last year with 3.1 blocks per game. He blocked at least five attempts in eight games, with a season-high seven against Charlotte on Jan. 10, 2019. Osaghae had three blocks against Mississippi State this season, and then had eight against Ave Marie. Carrigan is also a gifted shot-blocker, who in high school with BABC traveling team, averaged 3.5 blocks per game in 21 Nike Elite Youth Basketball League contests.

Depth

Six players came off the bench against Mississippi State, with qinf Lovett going 3 of 6 on three-pointers en route to 11 points in 19 minutes. Fellow guard Corcoran had five points in 17 minutes, and the previously mentioned Carrigan brings an athletic center off the bench. The 6-9 Carrigan has seven points, nine rebounds and three blocks in 21 minutes through two games.

Former South Carolina and St. John’s big man Keita hasn’t played the first two games this season, but will help FIU when he takes the court.