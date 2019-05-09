The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 9
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Examing the decommitment of Joseph Johnson from NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Gavin Blackwell is an elite prospect in the 2021 class
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: Taking a look at NC State basketball's roster
• The Wolfpacker — NC State offers Austin Blaske after his visit to Raleigh
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Linebackers
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State football player heeds speaker’s message as call to action
• Greensboro News-Record — Hoard, Johnson and Lecque to join Duke, UNC freshmen at NBA Draft Combine
• Technician — Women’s golf ends season at NCAA Regional
• Technician — Syracuse errors, Pack pitching lift softball to quarterfinals
• Technician — Pack women’s tennis to face Duke in Sweet 16
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Advances to ACC Championship Quarterfinals with 4-3 Win Over Syracuse
• GoPack.com — Franken and Shipp Earn All-ACC Recognition
• GoPack.com — NC State Set to Face Duke in NCAA Championships Sweet 16 Friday
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Closes Out Season With Strong Score At NCAA Norman Regional
Tweets of the day
Sixty-six players invited to NBA Draft Combine— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) May 8, 2019
https://t.co/Q9SALsijqc
N.C. State football coach Dave Doeren gets $50,000 bonus as team's new single-year NCAA APR is 984. He gets that amount if APR is at least 980 but less than 990.— Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) May 8, 2019
Three-star athlete Joseph Johnson decommits from #NCState https://t.co/X6IPLCf9c2— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 8, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook