Examining the decommitment of Joseph Johnson from NC State

Johnson had been committed to NC State but backed out on the pledge Wednesday afternoon. (Courtesy Mach-1)
Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

NC State recruiting took a blow Wednesday afternoon when well-regarded and heavily recruited three-star corner Joseph Johnson from Life Christian Academy in Richmond, Va., announced he was decommit...

