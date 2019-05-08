Three-star offensive tackle Austin Blaske from Bloomingdale (Ga.) South Effingham High had a feeling that an offer from NC State could be coming.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder made an unofficial visit to NC State for the last weekend of April. It’s a trip that came together out of convenience. New Wolfpack offensive line coach John Garrison had reached out to Blaske via Twitter about a month ago, and Blaske let Garrison know that he was going to be in the state for the Nike Opening regional in Charlotte April 28.