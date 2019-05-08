NC State offers Austin Blaske after his visit to Raleigh
Three-star offensive tackle Austin Blaske from Bloomingdale (Ga.) South Effingham High had a feeling that an offer from NC State could be coming.
The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder made an unofficial visit to NC State for the last weekend of April. It’s a trip that came together out of convenience. New Wolfpack offensive line coach John Garrison had reached out to Blaske via Twitter about a month ago, and Blaske let Garrison know that he was going to be in the state for the Nike Opening regional in Charlotte April 28.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news