The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 6
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, May 6.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — AAU coach evaluates NC State basketball commit Ernest Ross
• The Wolfpacker — NC State is targeting versatile running back Demie Sumo
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Discussing COVID-19, Josh Hall and football recruiting
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com bracket: Best NC State game since 2000, round one
• Raleigh News & Observer — Bad news for ACC basketball: One of the sport’s best referees is hanging up his whistle
• GoPack.com — Catching up with Simon Earnshaw and Kyle Spencer
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
More 1st round contests of bracket for best NCSU game since 2000. 2 seed: Mike Glennon and the Pack's 17-16 win over No. 3 FSU after TD pass w/16 secs left. 7 seed: surviving Syracuse's threes at end of ACC Tourney quarters in 2014. Details here: https://t.co/o2e0gy9Esk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 5, 2020
More first round action of best NCSU game since 2000.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 5, 2020
The three seed is beating No. 1 Duke in 2013, famous for its court-storming led out by Will Privette, while the six seed is rallying from down 41-14 to beat Maryland in football in 2011. Details here: https://t.co/o2e0gy9Esk
After an great conversation with @Coachtimbeck this morning, I am extremely grateful to have received an offer from North Carolina State University! #GoPack pic.twitter.com/wgaWgSuUtc— Devin Brown (@dbrownqb33) May 5, 2020
#WPN I want to hear your top 3 picks of our jersey designs. 🐺🏀🔥 pic.twitter.com/rNDjynJwtt— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) May 5, 2020
Would anyone change one of their picks if I add this one-piece uniform for 1988-89 season? 👀 https://t.co/YCmlqxg9XE pic.twitter.com/tEiW6gLYyV— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) May 6, 2020
.@MarkEnnis joined @AGoldFan to explain how Louisville will likely fight the NCAA the same way NC State is fighting re: alleged payments to recruits. Get the full convo and more on the “best of” podcast. https://t.co/OEVjgzkPuK pic.twitter.com/WRSDqmFdiy— 99.9 The Fan (@999TheFan) May 5, 2020
Today we are celebrating #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving and unity. Help us provide resources for students in need by giving to the Student Emergency Fund: https://t.co/3Yf2rPwkZC pic.twitter.com/jOk2DvPC4C— NC State Academic and Student Affairs (@NCStateDASA) May 5, 2020
Congratulations on crossing the ultimate goal line, @wdabbs10 🎓#1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/ytSVv5TyUB— NC State Football (@PackFootball) May 5, 2020
NC State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Tilson spoke with @NickStevensHSOT today about COVID-19 & high school sports. She said HS sports will have to accept a "new normal" until there's a treatment & vaccine. See what she said about football season... https://t.co/tycnLiGW5r— HighSchoolOT (@highschoolot) May 5, 2020
Video Of The Day
The 2019-20 campaign marked @packcoachPM's 20th season at the helm of the Pack, and it was one full of highs and lows. @JGravleySPORTS reflects on year 20 with Marsh, and included is a surprise from a few former players! pic.twitter.com/SVWEFqN1bS— PackWGolf⛳️ (@PackWGolf) May 4, 2020
