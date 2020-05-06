News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-06 07:30:51 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 6

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, May 6.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — AAU coach evaluates NC State basketball commit Ernest Ross

• The Wolfpacker — NC State is targeting versatile running back Demie Sumo

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Discussing COVID-19, Josh Hall and football recruiting

• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com bracket: Best NC State game since 2000, round one

• Raleigh News & Observer — Bad news for ACC basketball: One of the sport’s best referees is hanging up his whistle

• GoPack.com — Catching up with Simon Earnshaw and Kyle Spencer

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}