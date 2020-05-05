In his profile write-up for making the Burlington County Times All-County Team, Willingboro (N.J.) High junior running back Demie Sumo was described by his coach Steve Everette as “the Swiss Army knife.”

“There’s nothing he can’t do on the field,” Everette noted to the paper. “Demie provides a spark every week.”

The stats bear it out.

In 12 games, Sumo carries 65 times for 648 yards, averaging almost 10.0 yards per rush, and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 430 yards and eight scores. He averaged 24.8 yards on eight kickoff returns, running one back the distance.

Defensively he had 53 tackles, including 5.5 for loss. He picked off two passes (including a pick six), recovered two fumbles and forced four loose balls.