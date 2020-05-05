After an almost six-week hiatus, The Wolfpacker Podcast returns as Matt Carter and Justin Williams discuss the following:

-NC State Athletics in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. When will football return and what will it look like?

-Josh Hall's decision to skip college and remain in the NBA Draft

-Painting the picture of the 2020-21 men's basketball roster. Will there be a transfer to fill the now-available roster spot?

-Football recruiting updates following Will Shipley's commitment to Clemson.

Lastly, click here if you would like to donate to our colleague Jacey Zembal's GoFundMe page that was set up to help him with medical expenses while he recovers from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.