The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 4
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Atticus Taylor oozes potential per junior college coach
• The Wolfpacker — Junior college transfer Atticus Taylor solidifies NCSU frontcourt
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Defensive linemen
• The Wolfpacker — NC State's hot board taking form in class of 2021
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State hoops adds juco wing Atticus Taylor
• Technician — Wolfpack takes first game against Radford
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Opens Series with 4-3 Victory Over Louisville
• GoPack.com — Baseball's Game Saturday With Radford Moved To 1 PM
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Defeats Highlanders, 6-3
• GoPack.com — Time Change for Saturday's Women's Tennis NCAA Regional
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Defeats Blue Raiders to Advance to Second Round of NCAA Championships
Tweets of the day
100% Committed 🐺🐺🤘🏽#WPN #HoodFav🤟🏽🧩 pic.twitter.com/BxtBgyQUDn— IMB_AB3 (@AtticusTaylor3) May 4, 2019
No ones path through JUCO is ever easy, but this story is why we coach at this level! @AtticusTaylor3 pic.twitter.com/J7yv5EPicA— Bryan Bender (@BryanBender) May 4, 2019
1. nothing was said to him “by me” before the punch.— Julius Hodge (@Follow24Hodge) May 4, 2019
2. “my only regret is that l had to miss the next game.”
there’s something about the cold-bloodedness of this that I absolutely love!
3. That next game? We blew them out.
*my art of war move on Justin Gray* #SuperUgly pic.twitter.com/JZPviqOtFn
🎶...and if I die in Raleigh, at least I will die free. 🎵@StateCoachD played Wagon Wheel for the crowd at #CFAPBGolf weekend. pic.twitter.com/2IPmXn3PZp— #CFAPeachBowl (@CFAPeachBowl) May 3, 2019
Video of the day
Markell Johnson scores at will, is a wizard on the pick-and-roll and has proven many times that he's got ICE in his veins💪#WPN🐺 (@PackMensBball, @kells_2017) pic.twitter.com/MslRT8gtqn— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) May 4, 2019
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook