NC State has hit the transfer market hard this spring, this time landing a junior college transfer Friday.

Rising redshirt sophomore Atticus Taylor is the fifth player NC State has added to its program, joining Lehigh graduate transfer Pat Andree, Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy point going guard Jalen Lecque, Woodstock (Va.) Massanutten Military Academy guard Dereon Seabron and Nebraska sophomore shooting guard transfer Thomas Allen. Taylor will have three years of eligibility at NC State.

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound Taylor, who has a 7-2 wingspan, averaged 9.0 points and 7.4 rebounds per game and shot 47.9 percent from the field and 37.0 percent on three-pointers at Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit, Miss. He is originally from Davenport, Iowa, and grew up in the Quad City area, graduating from Davenport North High.

NC State jumped in when Taylor couldn’t attend Texas A&M or other SEC schools due to a league rule. Taylor had officially visited Virginia Tech when head coach Buzz Williams was in Blacksburg, and then officially visited TAMU after Williams was hired there.



Taylor officially visited NC State on May 2-3 in his first trip to Raleigh. However, his step-father, Michael Hadley, is a former standout player at North Carolina Central and has coached in the state. Hadley and his wife, Taylor’s mother, joined him on the official visit.

NC State assistant coach James Johnson was the point man on the recruitment, and he was familiar with Taylor through Southwest Mississippi assistant coach Jeff Diepenbrock, a former student manager at Virginia Tech when Johnson was there.

Oregon State, Nevada, Boston College and Nebraska are some of the colleges contacted Taylor, who was confident he’d like commit to the Wolfpack if his official visit went well and he received a scholarship offer.

NC State currently doesn't have any scholarships available, but have offered Walkertown (N.C.) High point guard Jalen Cone, who is pondering moving from the class of 2020 to 2019. Lecque and NCSU junior point guard Markell Johnson are both pondering entering the 2019 NBA Draft.

