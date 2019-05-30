The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 30
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Evan Edwards has no regrets
• The Wolfpacker — NC State focused on task at hand
• The Wolfpacker — Prep signee Jalen Lecque remains in NBA Draft
• The Wolfpacker — Green Run coach has high expectations for Ashley James
• The Wolfpacker — NC State poised for break-through campaign next year
• The Wolfpacker — State of the position: Defensive tackles
• Raleigh News & Observer — After success at NC State, Stephen Franken already has one pro golf paycheck in the books
• Charlotte Observer — NC State’s top recruit opts to stay in the NBA draft
• Greensboro News-Record — Team CP3 sets roster for The Basketball Tournament regional in Greensboro
• GoPack.com — Rogers and Smith Notch Program's Highest Doubles Ranking, Rogers Earns Program's Highest Final Singles Ranking
• GoPack.com — NC State Men's Tennis Caps Off Historic Team Season with Individual Ranking Accolades
Tweets of the day
NC State senior point guard signee Jalen Lecque officially announces he's remaining in the NBA Draft.https://t.co/uDnlAqNBTj— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 29, 2019
Coach Keatts on Jalen Lecque:— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) May 30, 2019
"I want to wish Jalen all the best as he pursues his dream of playing in the league. I enjoyed getting to know both Jalen and his family during the recruitment process, they are wonderful people and I wish them happiness and success in the future."
If #Hokies F Kerry Blackshear transfers, @accmbb will not return a first- or second-team all-league player for first time in its history.— David Teel (@DavidTeelatDP) May 30, 2019
Complete list of underclassmen staying in the draft and those returning to school.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 30, 2019
- 87 players stayed in
- 88 returned to schoolhttps://t.co/5auRWiAqh0
Preseason Top 25:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 30, 2019
1. Michigan St
2. Louisville
3. Duke
4. UK
5. KU
6. Maryland
7. UNC
8. UVA
9. Nova
10. Gonzaga
11. TT
12. SHU
13. Baylor
14. LSU
15. Memphis
16. FSU
17. Arizona
18. Florida
19. UW
20. Purdue
21. VCU
22. Georgetown
23. Harvard
24. Mississippi St
25. Utah St
Found some pretty neat things while going through my great uncles house tonight. Here’s a few of them: pic.twitter.com/LYYIYZEfli— Wes (@WesNCSU) May 30, 2019
Video of the day
——
