Green Run coach has high expectations for Ashley James
Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run head coach Kenneth Harris knew his star player had the potential to play in the ACC.
Harris coached Ashley James the last four years at Green Run, and he expects to see his recruitment blossom at Chatham (Va.) Hargrave Military Academy. NC State head coach Kevin Keatts will always have a deep connection to Hargrave, and if the Wolfpack offer James, could be in the driver’s seat.
