NC State has put behind the disappointment of not hosting this weekend’s NCAA Regional, and is focusing on the task at hand.

The first challenge is playing Campbell at 12 p.m. Friday in Greenville, N.C., and the two teams split the regular season meetings. NC State won 10-1 at Campbell on Feb. 27, and the Camels won 5-3 on May 7 in Raleigh. The winner meets the winner of host school East Carolina and Quinnipiac on Saturday.

“It’s a little upsetting but it is what it is,” NCSU sophomore catcher Patrick Bailey said. “I think at this point we are over it. We’ll go to Greenville and play hard and see what happens. We’ve had every situation that could come up this year.”

Opposing teams have stolen 47 of 62 stolen bases against Bailey and the Wolfpack (42-17 overall). Campbell (35-19 overall) has gone 94-of-117 on stolen-base attempts this season, with Luis Gimenez and Matthew Barefoot leading the way with a combined 51 of 58.

“I’d rather have a good throwing catcher and that Campbell doesn’t like to steal bases,” said NCSU coach Elliott Avent. “He can throw now. He’s one of the best in the country and that is why he is on Team USA.”

Bailey, a sure-fire high MLB Draft choice in 2020, has hit .291 with nine homers and 44 runs batted in this season. The thrill the switch-hitting catcher gets at the plate is one thing, but the chance to throw out a player attempting to steal second base is another. He was able to nab one potential base thief for Georgia Tech last Saturday in the ACC Tournament semifinals.

“It’s nice and you work on it a lot,” said Bailey on throwing out baserunners. “I take pride in my defensive abilities as well as hitting. They go hand-in-hand.”

Barefoot did get a stolen base against NC State, but the Camels didn’t test Bailey any other times between the two meetings.

“That is part of their game and we’ll see what they are able to do,” Bailey said. “It’s fun and it keeps you locked in.”

NCSU junior shortstop Will Wilson thought Bailey’s throwing mechanics on the Georgia Tech baserunner was as good as he’s seen this season.

“It is unbelievable,” Wilson said. “They said he threw a 1.7 (seconds) against the kid from Georgia Tech. I told him ‘It was the fastest I’ve ever seen a ball get to second that I’ve caught.’ It’s unbelievable to have one of the best defensive catchers on our team, that obviously swings the ball well for us.”

Bailey celebrated his birthday Wednesday, and Avent sent him a motivating text message in the morning.

“I said, ‘Patrick, happy birthday. Your dedication to the game, your commitment to the game and your hard work has taken you from a great player in high school and made you one of the top prospects in the country. I’m proud of you and you have a great future ahead of you,’” Avent said.