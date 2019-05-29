The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 29
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — State of the position: Defensive tackles
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Talking hoops roster and postseason baseball
• The Wolfpacker — State of the position: Defensive ends
• The Wolfpacker — Ashley James starting to make name for himself
• The Wolfpacker — Looking back at NC State vs. Campbell during the regular season
• GoPack.com — Crosby, Rivers Named to CoSIDA Google Cloud Academic All-District
• GoPack.com — Adam Hall Promoted to Associate Head Coach of @PackWrestle
Tweets of the day
#PackProshttps://t.co/j1uD7W97WE— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 28, 2019
S Q U A D— #9 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) May 28, 2019
Who else in @ncaawbb wants to share team photos with the @Snapchat baby face filter?#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/NoKZcSX8oM
NC State 2019-20 roster breakdown, in YP form pic.twitter.com/j7GKptbw3P— Joe Giglio (@YellowPadStats) May 29, 2019
Pack football/baseball commit Nate McCollum: https://t.co/joYT9os0NV— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 28, 2019
Of course David Thompson easily won this tip. Wow! pic.twitter.com/3fGAJ4l5Ge— Sports Days Past (@SportsDaysPast) May 28, 2019
Video of the day
