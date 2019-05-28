The Pack will seek to start the Greenville regional with a win over Campbell. (Ken Martin/TheWolfpacker.com)

NC State played Campbell twice this season, history that could prove useful Friday when the two teams meet for a third time. They will meet Friday at noon in the first game of the Greenville, N.C. region hosted by East Carolina. The regional is a double-elimination format. The prior two meetings came at different times of the year. The first game was at Campbell Feb. 27 when NC State was in the midst of its 19-0 start. The other came in Raleigh on May 7, the final non-conference game of the regular season for the Wolfpack.

Feb. 27 in Buies Creek — NC State 10, Campbell 1

NC State jumped on Campbell starter Seth Johnson, a potential high MLB Draft pick next week. Sophomore outfielder Terrell Tatum hit a three-run homer in the second, and senior first baseman Evan Edwards added a solo shot in the third, giving the Pack a quick 4-0 lead.

Edwards would score four runs in the game, and freshman outfielder Tyler McDonough went 3 for 5 at the plate with a run scored and a run batted in. Junior designated hitter Brad Debo drove in three runs, one each in the sixth, seventh and ninth inning. A bullpen game for the pitching staff easily made it hold up. Junior Alec Barger started and went 2.2 innings, but the standout of the evening was sophomore Reid Johnston. He threw three hitless innings in relief and struck out four, although he also struggled some with his control, allowing two walks and hitting a pair of batters.

May 7 in Raleigh — Campbell 5, NC State 3