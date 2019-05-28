Looking back at NC State vs. Campbell during the regular season
NC State played Campbell twice this season, history that could prove useful Friday when the two teams meet for a third time. They will meet Friday at noon in the first game of the Greenville, N.C. region hosted by East Carolina. The regional is a double-elimination format.
The prior two meetings came at different times of the year. The first game was at Campbell Feb. 27 when NC State was in the midst of its 19-0 start. The other came in Raleigh on May 7, the final non-conference game of the regular season for the Wolfpack.
Feb. 27 in Buies Creek — NC State 10, Campbell 1
NC State jumped on Campbell starter Seth Johnson, a potential high MLB Draft pick next week. Sophomore outfielder Terrell Tatum hit a three-run homer in the second, and senior first baseman Evan Edwards added a solo shot in the third, giving the Pack a quick 4-0 lead.
Edwards would score four runs in the game, and freshman outfielder Tyler McDonough went 3 for 5 at the plate with a run scored and a run batted in. Junior designated hitter Brad Debo drove in three runs, one each in the sixth, seventh and ninth inning.
A bullpen game for the pitching staff easily made it hold up. Junior Alec Barger started and went 2.2 innings, but the standout of the evening was sophomore Reid Johnston. He threw three hitless innings in relief and struck out four, although he also struggled some with his control, allowing two walks and hitting a pair of batters.
May 7 in Raleigh — Campbell 5, NC State 3
The Wolfpack scored a pair of runs in the second inning to take a 2-0 lead, but after giving up just a single hit in three scoreless innings, Barger was hit hard in the fourth. After getting the first out to start the frame, Barger allowed three straight singles, including one on a bunt, and the surrendered a 3-run homer.
After allowing a double, Barger was relieved with the Pack trailing 4-2. A sacrifice fly later in the inning made it 5-2. The trio of freshman Baker Nelson, sophomore Evan Justice and redshirt freshman Cameron Cotter combined to throw 5.2 innings of scoreless relief for NC State, allowing only two hits without walking anyone. The Pack though could not break through offensively.
Campbell started Kevin Westlake threw six innings before turning it over to the Camels' bullpen. NCSU loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the eighth, but Debo then struck out. Freshman Luca Tresh, who hit a sacrifice fly for the Pack in the second, walked in a run to make it 5-3. Tatum however struck out on three pitches in the next at bat to end the threat.
NC State had runners at second and third with one out in the ninth, but Edwards struck out. After sophomore catcher Patrick Bailey drew a walk, McDonough flew out to center field to end the game.
——
