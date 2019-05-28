The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal take a deep dive into the basketball roster in the wake of Markell Johnson's return for his senior season and an early look into expectations for next year. Then the two examine the fallout from baseball's ACC Tournament and NCAA Regional assignment.

Topics included:

• How Johnson's decision was everything when it came to preseason expectations for NC State basketball next year.

• Examining the Pack's place in the ACC hoops in 2019-20.

• A bigger picture look at the direction of college basketball.

• Why baseball coach Elliott Avent might be justified to be a upset about his squad's spot in the regional.

• The silver lining in being sent to Greenville for baseball.

And more.