The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 26
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, May 26.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Dave Doeren talks recruiting during a pandemic
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Defensive tackles
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker.com bracket: Best NC State game since 2000, round three
• Fayetteville Observer — NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker talks COVID-19, future of high school sports in North Carolina
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Third round of best game for NC State since 2000, Doak Regional final: 1 seed is baseball's CWS clincher over Rice in 2013. 2 seed is men's basketball upset over defending champs UConn in the 2005 NCAAT. Details here: https://t.co/mH3i52MNH7— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 25, 2020
I really enjoyed having NC State head coach Dave Doeren on with us tonight on #TalkingPrepsCLT. He was very well-spoken and FIRST CLASS all the way. @StateCoachD | @PackFootball | #NCHSFB— Chris Hughes (@ChrisHughesNC) May 26, 2020
The Tape❗️ @DevinLeary1 @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/kfSIyPgtrt— Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) May 25, 2020
The Tape 2 ❗️ @DevinLeary1 @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/Gh5NjcgLES— Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) May 25, 2020
Top 5 coming real soon🤝— Javon Bullard ♛ (@cravejaaye) May 25, 2020
We released "How The 2020 Field Of 64 Would Have Looked" this morning. Here are the 9-12 top-seeded team's Regions.— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) May 25, 2020
9. @VandyBoys (Nashville)
10. @DukeBASE (Durham)
11. @OU_Baseball (Norman)
12. @NCStateBaseball (Raleigh)https://t.co/PpgwpVZQWl pic.twitter.com/3Q0FuIeCCS
.@TonyWarrenJr is a certified 𝕓𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕖𝕥 𝕘𝕖𝕥𝕥𝕖𝕣 🔥#TrueView x @intel pic.twitter.com/UiT5fzRBgO— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) May 25, 2020
Our time @WestPoint_USMA changed our perspective on Memorial Day. Saw the sacrifices of those serving and their families. Thankful for each and every member of our armed services and their commitment. #OneTeamOneFight #Thankful #ThoughtsAndPrayers— Boo Corrigan (@BooCorrigan) May 26, 2020
May 25, 2020
Video Of The Day
Talking Preps 05.25: N.C. State football coach Dave Doeren https://t.co/GUzZfrA5rj— The Charlotte Observer (@theobserver) May 25, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook