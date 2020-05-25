The second round is complete in TheWolfpacker.com bracket to determine the best game involving NC State Wolfpack athletics since 2000. We are now halfway through the third round, and action continues today with the Doak Field Regional Final. Although there was one close contest, both of the top two seeds in the region advanced to the final game. The winner of the matchup below will move on to the tournament Final Four. So far, one game has made the tournament semifinals with the rest to be decided this week.

Doak Region Bracket

No. 1 Baseball CWS Clincher over Rice in 2013 vs No. 2 Men's Basketball upset of defending-champion UConn in the second round of the 2005 NCAA Tournament The Wolfpacker.com premium members can vote on this poll in the message boards here. 1 seed: Baseball vs. Rice in Game 2 of the 2013 College World Series Super Regional Already leading the best-of-three Super Regional series 1-0, the Wolfpack was aiming to clinch a College World Series berth for the first time since 1968, but it found itself down 4-1 entering the ninth entering of game two. Starting with a two-run triple from Jake Fincher, NC State rallied to tie the game 4-4 and force extra innings. Brett Williams hit a double in the top of the 17th inning that sent in Teran Senay for the eventual series-clinching run. NC State retired Rice in the bottom half of the inning to win the series and earn a trip to Omaha, much to the delight of the home crowd.