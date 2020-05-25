News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-25 11:32:39 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Defensive tackles

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

In early April, The Wolfpacker released a hot board for defensive linemen, grouping ends and tackles into one group.

Since then the board has expanded enough to break them up into two different groups. One name that did not carry over on the tackle board was two-star Zeek Biggers from West Rowan High in Cleveland, N.C., who was moved to the offensive line board and then picked Georgia Tech.

Two others that dropped off after eliminating the Wolfpack were three-star Allan Haye (Miami commit) from Chaminade Madonna in Hollywood, Fla., and three-star Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins from Gaffney (S.C.) High.

However a pair of names have been added.

Here is an updated look at the defensive tackle recruiting board.

Three-star defensive tackle Devin Lee is one of NC State Wolfpack football's top targets.
Three-star defensive tackle Devin Lee is one of NC State's top targets. (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}