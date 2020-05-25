In early April, The Wolfpacker released a hot board for defensive linemen, grouping ends and tackles into one group.

Since then the board has expanded enough to break them up into two different groups. One name that did not carry over on the tackle board was two-star Zeek Biggers from West Rowan High in Cleveland, N.C., who was moved to the offensive line board and then picked Georgia Tech.

Two others that dropped off after eliminating the Wolfpack were three-star Allan Haye (Miami commit) from Chaminade Madonna in Hollywood, Fla., and three-star Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins from Gaffney (S.C.) High.

However a pair of names have been added.

Here is an updated look at the defensive tackle recruiting board.