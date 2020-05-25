The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 25
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, May 25.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands 2021 five-star Jessica Timmons
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting week in review
• Winston-Salem Journal — Limited contact sports activities get green light to return, with limits
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Happy Selection Day.— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 25, 2020
We didn’t get the season we all wanted, but here’s how the @d1baseball thought the 2020 Field of 64 would’ve looked today. 👀
Check out the field:https://t.co/s4oOW38KSX pic.twitter.com/rRKvC4tnRL
Current State reopening plans for ACC States:— Daniel (@dannyboycane13) May 25, 2020
NY: (Syracuse): Phase 1
PA: (Pitt): Phase 2 (Yellow Metrics)
Mass: (BC): Phase 1
KY: (Louisville): Phase 2
VA: (UVa, VT): Phase 1
NC: (UNC, NC State, Duke): Phase 2
SC: (Clemson): Phase 2
Vibing, looking at my pro jerseys, my amateur jerseys.. Really cool to see how far I went when I kept being told I was just tall 👍🏻 three continents, dunked on former NBA players, warmed some great benches, and a ring in Japan. Can't be upset with that. I'm still not done though.— Jordan Vandenberg (@JVanden7_1) May 24, 2020
Fun fact: the only #Cowboys QB to lead the NFL in passing touchdowns was Roger Staubach in 1973. He was tied for the league lead with the #Eagles' Roman Gabriel.— Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) May 24, 2020
ASGR Recruiting APP: No. 79 5'9 PG 2021 Jessica Timmons (NC) Set For NC State In 2021-22 Season! @WolfpackWes | ASGR Basketball #RecruitingAppASGR https://t.co/DUxiqKICjG— Bret McCormick (@ASGR1995) May 24, 2020
NEW STORY: North Mecklenburg 5-star G Jessica Timmons commits to N.C. State https://t.co/hiCboQuicH #HSOT pic.twitter.com/x7mo6TUw3G— HighSchoolOT (@highschoolot) May 24, 2020
2020-21 Bowl Projections from @ColFootballNews— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) May 24, 2020
LA—ASU vs SDSU
Las Vegas—Utah vs South Carolina
Redbox—Stanford vs Indiana
Holiday—Washington vs Louisville
Sun—UCLA vs NC State
Alamo—USC vs Texas
Independence—Cal vs Army
Fiesta—Oregon vs Penn Statehttps://t.co/6yM35IuImB
Lots of national experts have linked the #WhiteSox to North Carolina State catcher Patrick Bailey. What would the backstop bring to Chicago? He could be an option for the 11th overall pick. https://t.co/SJInfV3001— FutureSox (@FutureSox) May 24, 2020
Video Of The Day
It's where we remember. It's where we rally. It's where we celebrate.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) May 22, 2020
The @NCState Memorial Belltower.#GoPack // #WhyNCState pic.twitter.com/9D85JDh7fR
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook