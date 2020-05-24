There were at least three new offers made this week by NC State to class of 2021 players, but one may intrigue more than others.

Three-star safety Chase Hattley from Panther Creek High in Cary, N.C., had flown under the radar until late April 23. That’s when Florida State offered, followed by Oklahoma a day later. This week, NC State joined the list for the local product.

Hattley is a unique combination of size and production. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder screams playmaker on the football field. He caught just seven passes as a junior, but they went for 161 yards for an average of 23.0 yards per reception and three were for touchdowns.

Defensively, Hattley had nine interceptions and five pass breakups. He also forced a fumble and returned one 20 yards. As a punt returner, Hattley ran five back for an average of 22.0 yards.

Athletically speaking, Hattley is an accomplished jumper in track and field. As a sophomore, he advanced to the 4-A state championships in the high jump, long jump and triple jump. That was after he advanced to the high jump finals as a freshman when he finished second in the regional with a career-best 6-foot-2 clearance. Hattley has also been timed at 23.74 seconds in the 200-meter dash.