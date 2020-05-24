Five-star recruit Jessica Timmons of the 2021 class announced she had verbally committed to NC State Saturday night via her Twitter account. Timmons, a 5-8 guard from North Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C., is ranked No. 45 overall and No. 18 for her position according to ESPN. She's one of only four 2021 five-star prospects in North Carolina and becomes the first to officially commit, per ESPN.

Based on her high school stats, Timmons is a high-motor hooper with the ability to produce on both ends of the court. The five-star talent averaged 24.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.9 steals per game her junior season. Now a three-year starter for North Mecklenburg's varsity women's basketball team, Timmons has averaged at least 24 points in each season.

The productive guard announced a shortlist of six on May 11 and picked the Pack over Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Mississippi State, Wake Forest and Boston College.

The Charlotte, N.C., product earned first-team All-State honors from both the Associated Press and the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association. Timmons now becomes the first commit in NC State's 2021 class. She'll become a helpful and necessary addition to the backcourt when senior Kai Crutchfield and newly-acquired graduate transfer Raina Perez leave the program at the conclusion of next season. Dan Olson, a leading women's basketball recruiting analyst, was able to evaluate Timmons on a couple of occasions last year. "Athletic combo-guard, pushes tempo and distributes in transition game. Jet-quick off the dribble and delivers off the bounce in mid-range game," said Olson from the Boo Williams Invitational in April of 2019. "Athletic guard manufactures shots, rises on jumper in mid-range game to the arc; brings attack mode in transition game; quick off the dribble, pressures the defense and delivers in the key; catch and shoot range from beyond the arc; a stock-riser in the class of 2021," added Olson following the Nike Nationals last July.