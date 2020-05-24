News More News
NC State lands 2021 five-star Jessica Timmons

Justin H. Williams
Staff Writer


Five-star recruit Jessica Timmons of the 2021 class announced she had verbally committed to NC State Saturday night via her Twitter account.

Timmons, a 5-8 guard from North Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C., is ranked No. 45 overall and No. 18 for her position according to ESPN. She's one of only four 2021 five-star prospects in North Carolina and becomes the first to officially commit, per ESPN.

Based on her high school stats, Timmons is a high-motor hooper with the ability to produce on both ends of the court. The five-star talent averaged 24.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.9 steals per game her junior season.

Now a three-year starter for North Mecklenburg's varsity women's basketball team, Timmons has averaged at least 24 points in each season.

The productive guard announced a shortlist of six on May 11 and picked the Pack over Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Mississippi State, Wake Forest and Boston College.

The Charlotte, N.C., product earned first-team All-State honors from both the Associated Press and the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.

Timmons now becomes the first commit in NC State's 2021 class. She'll become a helpful and necessary addition to the backcourt when senior Kai Crutchfield and newly-acquired graduate transfer Raina Perez leave the program at the conclusion of next season.

Dan Olson, a leading women's basketball recruiting analyst, was able to evaluate Timmons on a couple of occasions last year.

"Athletic combo-guard, pushes tempo and distributes in transition game. Jet-quick off the dribble and delivers off the bounce in mid-range game," said Olson from the Boo Williams Invitational in April of 2019.

"Athletic guard manufactures shots, rises on jumper in mid-range game to the arc; brings attack mode in transition game; quick off the dribble, pressures the defense and delivers in the key; catch and shoot range from beyond the arc; a stock-riser in the class of 2021," added Olson following the Nike Nationals last July.

Top 100 Recruits Landed By Wes Moore
Rank Player Year

16

Jakie Brown-Turner

2019

34

Jada Boyd

2019

38

Aislinn Konig

2016

45

Jessica Timmons

2021

55

Elissa Cunane

2018

59

D.D. Rogers

2015

67

Amber Richardson

2015

69

Kaila Ealey

2015

79

Genesis Bryant

2020

80

Kai Crutchfield

2018

88

Dontavia Waggoner

2020

94

Kiana Rudd

2016

99

Erika Cassell

2016

99

Camille Hobby

2019

{{ article.author_name }}