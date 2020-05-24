NC State lands 2021 five-star Jessica Timmons
Five-star recruit Jessica Timmons of the 2021 class announced she had verbally committed to NC State Saturday night via her Twitter account.
Timmons, a 5-8 guard from North Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C., is ranked No. 45 overall and No. 18 for her position according to ESPN. She's one of only four 2021 five-star prospects in North Carolina and becomes the first to officially commit, per ESPN.
Wolfpack Nation 🐺 pic.twitter.com/MT1np2PQ0B— jes1baller (@jes1baller1) May 24, 2020
Based on her high school stats, Timmons is a high-motor hooper with the ability to produce on both ends of the court. The five-star talent averaged 24.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.9 steals per game her junior season.
Now a three-year starter for North Mecklenburg's varsity women's basketball team, Timmons has averaged at least 24 points in each season.
The productive guard announced a shortlist of six on May 11 and picked the Pack over Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Mississippi State, Wake Forest and Boston College.
Top 6... Stay tuned ! pic.twitter.com/KjeLCEHxnV— jes1baller (@jes1baller1) May 11, 2020
The Charlotte, N.C., product earned first-team All-State honors from both the Associated Press and the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.
Timmons now becomes the first commit in NC State's 2021 class. She'll become a helpful and necessary addition to the backcourt when senior Kai Crutchfield and newly-acquired graduate transfer Raina Perez leave the program at the conclusion of next season.
Dan Olson, a leading women's basketball recruiting analyst, was able to evaluate Timmons on a couple of occasions last year.
"Athletic combo-guard, pushes tempo and distributes in transition game. Jet-quick off the dribble and delivers off the bounce in mid-range game," said Olson from the Boo Williams Invitational in April of 2019.
"Athletic guard manufactures shots, rises on jumper in mid-range game to the arc; brings attack mode in transition game; quick off the dribble, pressures the defense and delivers in the key; catch and shoot range from beyond the arc; a stock-riser in the class of 2021," added Olson following the Nike Nationals last July.
|Rank
|Player
|Year
|
16
|
Jakie Brown-Turner
|
2019
|
34
|
Jada Boyd
|
2019
|
38
|
Aislinn Konig
|
2016
|
45
|
Jessica Timmons
|
2021
|
55
|
Elissa Cunane
|
2018
|
59
|
D.D. Rogers
|
2015
|
67
|
Amber Richardson
|
2015
|
69
|
Kaila Ealey
|
2015
|
79
|
Genesis Bryant
|
2020
|
80
|
Kai Crutchfield
|
2018
|
88
|
Dontavia Waggoner
|
2020
|
94
|
Kiana Rudd
|
2016
|
99
|
Erika Cassell
|
2016
|
99
|
Camille Hobby
|
2019
——
