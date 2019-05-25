The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 25
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack will try to quickly put lopsided loss behind it
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room
• The Wolfpacker — Markell Johnson returns to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State announces 2020 Hall of Fame class
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Zach Loveday flashes his top 60 talent
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State closes out pool play with loss to Florida State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Markell Johnson to return for his senior season at NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Elliott Avent and Will Wilson talk about the positives after the loss to FSU
• Fayetteville Observer — N.C. State’s Markell Johnson to return for senior season
• Technician — NC State looks to Saturday’s semifinal against Georgia Tech
• Technician — Wolfpack drops inconsequential final pool play game to Florida State
• Technician — Johnson foregoes NBA draft, returns to NC State for senior season
• GoPack.com — Charleston, Crosby Punch Tickets to NCAA Championships
• GoPack.com — NC State Announces 2020 Hall of Fame Class
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Falls To Florida State In Friday Game Of ACC Championship
• GoPack.com — Jaeda Daniel Joins NC State Women's Tennis Program
Tweets of the day
NC State falls 11-0 to Florida State in a game that had no bearing in the ACC Tournament. Pack plays Georgia Tech for a scheduled first pitch at 5 p.m. in Saturday's semifinals round.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 25, 2019
More than 90 percent of ACC revenue was returned to members in the last fiscal year. https://t.co/evoD30WXwj— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) May 25, 2019
Quote of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook