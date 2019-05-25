News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-25 11:04:55 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 25

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack will try to quickly put lopsided loss behind it

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room

• The Wolfpacker — Markell Johnson returns to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State announces 2020 Hall of Fame class

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Zach Loveday flashes his top 60 talent

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State closes out pool play with loss to Florida State

• Raleigh News & Observer — Markell Johnson to return for his senior season at NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Elliott Avent and Will Wilson talk about the positives after the loss to FSU

• Fayetteville Observer — N.C. State’s Markell Johnson to return for senior season

• Technician — NC State looks to Saturday’s semifinal against Georgia Tech

• Technician — Wolfpack drops inconsequential final pool play game to Florida State

• Technician — Johnson foregoes NBA draft, returns to NC State for senior season

• GoPack.com — Charleston, Crosby Punch Tickets to NCAA Championships

• GoPack.com — NC State Announces 2020 Hall of Fame Class

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Falls To Florida State In Friday Game Of ACC Championship

• GoPack.com — Jaeda Daniel Joins NC State Women's Tennis Program


Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Tweets of the day

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Quote of the day

“We know they got a really good ball club, very good offensive explosive ball club. And we know that they're playing very, very well right now.”
— NC State baseball coach Elliott Avent on playing Georgia Tech

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}