NC State junior point guard Markell Johnson announced Friday he’d be returning to play for the Wolfpack next year.

Johnson wasn’t among the 100-plus invited to the NBA Draft Combine or G-League combine a week ago, limiting his chances to impress league teams. He did work out for the Charlotte Hornets this past week, and had until May 29 for further workouts.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder averaged 12.6 points and 4.2 assists per game, and he shot a career-high 42.2 percent from three-point land last year.

“I want to thank my family, my coaches and teammates at NC State for the support they’ve give me while I gathered feedback on where I am as a player, and where I need to improve,” Johnson said on his Instagram account. “It has always been my dream to play in the NBA and it still is, but at this time I have decided to withdraw my name from the draft and return for my senior season.

“I’m excited what we have returning and ready to join my teammates to get NC State back to the NCAA Tournament.”

Johnson had some of his best games in the Wolfpack’s biggest games. He had 27 points and went 5 of 8 from three-point land in the 78-71 win over Auburn on Dec. 19. The Tigers ended up reaching the Final Four.

Johnson also had strong NIT stretch to enter his offseason with momentum. He averaged 19.3 points and five assists per game and shot 9 of 17 from three-point land during the three-game NIT stretch.

Johnson ensures that NC State has 13 scholarship players for next year and at least three point guards with juniors Braxton Beverly and Blake Harris as backups. NC State senior prep signee Jalen Lecque is expected to remain in the NBA Draft, but hasn’t made a final decision.