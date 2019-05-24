For one team, Friday’s night showdown between NC State and Florida State in the final game of pool play was somewhat meaningless. For the other, it meant a lot.

And it showed.

Florida State pounded NC State in all facets en route to mercy-ruling the Wolfpack 11-0 in seven innings.

The Noles, playing to bolster its NCAA Tournament chances while at the same time trying to avoid potentially sending out legendary head coach Mike Martin on a sour note, poured out 15 hits in the first five innings and scored at least two runs in four of them, including four in the fifth.

Meanwhile, FSU ace CJ Van Eyk was dealing on the mound, limiting the Pack to a single hit while going six innings in the shortened game. Star closer J.C. Flowers got the final three outs in order in the bottom of the seventh to finish the game off.

“It was certainly a very important win for us,” Florida State head coach Mike Martin, college baseball’s all-time leader in wins, said. “We know that the game did not mean anything, so to speak, to North Carolina State, but it was a game in which we played extremely well and I'm very, very proud of our baseball team.”

Acknowledging the reality that it had already clinched a bid into the semifinals, NC State sent out junior Alec Barger as the starter. Barger has pitched just once in May and not since giving up five runs, including four earned, and six hits in 3.1 innings during a loss to Campbell on May 7.

Barger only lasted 2.1 innings Friday vs. FSU, surrendering six hits and four earned runs before being relieved by sophomore lefty Canaan Silver, who has not pitched since April 28. Silver was pounded with four hits and two earned runs in 1.1 innings.

Junior Michael Bienlien then took the ball for the first time since April 27. Bienlien was tattooed during the four-run fifth. Bienlien lasted 3.0 innings before being relieved by fifth-year senior Nolan Clenney, who was making his first appearance since April 30. Clenney retired the final out for NC State in the top of the seventh.

Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent said after the game he could find one positive from the loss.

“It ended after 7,” he said

The Pack, who fell to 42-16 on the year, will play Georgia Tech Saturday afternoon with a scheduled first pitch at 5 p.m. Boston College and UNC will start the semifinals action at 1 p.m. NC State still has its regular Friday starter Jason Parker to potentially throw versus the Yellow Jackets (40-16). The two teams did not play during the regular season.

“We know they got a really good ball club, very good offensive explosive ball club,” Avent said. “And we know that they're playing very, very well right now.”