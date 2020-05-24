The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 24
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, May 24.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands 2021 five-star Jessica Timmons
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Defensive end
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Wolfpack Nation 🐺 pic.twitter.com/MT1np2PQ0B— jes1baller (@jes1baller1) May 24, 2020
Nice to be able to go out again and celebrate GREAT news. Have a feeling the Bell Tower is going to be RED a lot the next few years! pic.twitter.com/SGrlhHJrag— Wes Moore (@WolfpackWes) May 23, 2020
Always Awesome to get some Awesome news! 🤩🤩— Coach Batth (@ErinBatth) May 23, 2020
Physical, strong, power guard, draws & finishes through contact. @jes1baller1 is athletic, great at powering by her defender & getting to the rim but she is also an exceptional shooter, good form, release & follow through. She can shoot from outside off the catch & dribble. pic.twitter.com/azvZOddstM— James Parker (@WCGHoops) May 23, 2020
Third round of best game for NC State since 2000, Carter-Finley Regional final: 1 seed is a men's basketball victory over No. 1 Duke in 2004. 2 seed is a football road win over No. 10 Florida St in 2001. Details here: https://t.co/UQTKDiS9EH— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 23, 2020
A message for #NCState20 graduates from @PackFootball Coach Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) 🐺⬇️— NC State Alumni (@NCStateAlumni) May 23, 2020
🎥 Watch more messages from #NCStateAlumni and friends: https://t.co/D6D0qNqidM pic.twitter.com/sstpXVvFbP
Jonny Butler with an incredible grab at the ACC Tournament 👀#NCAABaseball | 🎥 @ACCBaseball pic.twitter.com/DZu1C4z3oc— NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) May 23, 2020
the ACC Network is showing 2012 NC State vs. Florida State, which means one of these people is about to become a legend pic.twitter.com/1VkPu7hJXO— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) May 23, 2020
Indiana grad transfer Justin Smith tells ESPN he’s heard from:— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 23, 2020
Illinois
Georgetown
Iowa State
Northwestern
Purdue
Maryland
Mississippi State
Arkansas
DePaul
Notre Dame
Oregon
Xavier
Boston College
Arizona State
Wake Forest
Tulsa
New Mexico
Nevada
NC State
Virginia Tech
Video Of The Day
