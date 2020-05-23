In early April, The Wolfpacker released a hot board for defensive linemen, grouping ends and tackles into one group.

Since then the board has expanded enough to break them up into two different groups. One name that did not carry over on the edge board was four-star Jahvaree Ritzie from Glenn High in Kernersville, N.C., who has eliminated the Wolfpack from consideration.

However a pair of four stars joined the board to replace Ritzie.

Here is an updated look at the defensive end recruiting board.