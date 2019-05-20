The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 20
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State baseball will start ACC Tournament action Thursday
• The Wolfpacker — Revisiting NC State vs. ACC Tournament foes Florida State and Wake Forest
• Raleigh News & Observer — Want to go to the ACC baseball tournament? Here’s how to get tickets.
• Raleigh News & Observer — When will NC State, UNC, Duke play in the ACC baseball tournament? Here’s the schedule.
• Technician — Wolfpack nabs third seed in ACC Tournament, will face Florida State and Wake Forest
• Technician — NC State League of Legends qualifies for 2019 College Championship in Los Angeles
• Technician — Three from Pack tennis teams set for more NCAA action
• Technician — Wolfpack track and field headed to Jacksonville for NCAA prelims
• GoPack.com — ACC Baseball Championship Field Set, #Pack9 Earns Three Seed
• GoPack.com — Galarneau Set for NCAA Singles Action
• GoPack.com — Rogers, Smith Set to Open NCAA Championships
Tweets of the day
On August 3rd I Will Be Making My Final Decision‼️#Flyhighgrandma ❤️🕊— Kedrick Bingley-J. (@kedrickbingleyj) May 20, 2019
#Cleveland native and East Tech alum Markell Johnson will be working out for the #Hornets tomorrow, per sources. The 6'2 junior PG from NC State led ACC in assists as a sophomore and improved to over a 40% three point shooter throughout college career.— Rodger Bohn (@rodgerbohn) May 20, 2019
ESPN announcer @debbieantonelli made 2,400 free throws while raising $75,000 for the Special Olympics ❤️— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 20, 2019
➡️ https://t.co/2HZZmvkdM9 pic.twitter.com/lW3oIiJPVY
Sean Hill, 2020, (Offensive Tackle/Guard) out of Brookwood High school, Snellville, Ga.. At 6'3 280lbs, Sean is an very powerful OT, especially in the run, he definitely plays to the whistle.. Can definitely protect in the passing game.. Born leader .https://t.co/3BfQFWWlAs pic.twitter.com/Etm037q1FK— Coach Kato Hitson (@kato_coach) May 20, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook