Here’s a reflector of how the Pack did against its Atlantic Division foes earlier this season.

NC State baseball knows it will play Florida State and Wake Forest in its pod at the ACC Baseball Tournament. The Pack starts with Wake Thursday at 7 p.m., and then 24 hours later will play Florida State.

Game one

This represented perhaps the peak of NC State’s early-season success. At the time, Florida State was ranked No. 1 in one baseball poll and NC State No. 2. The Pack was 17-0 entering the series and 3-0 in the conference after sweeping Pitt.

The Pack jumped FSU for eight runs in the second inning, and starter Jason Parker pitched seven shutout innings, allowing only five hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters. NCSU added 10 runs through innings 5-7 to pile on a 16-0 win.

Senior first baseman Evan Edwards and sophomore catcher Patrick Bailey both homered, and Bailey also added a two-run double. Junior designated hitter Brad Debo had a RBI triple and a two-run double, and freshman outfielder Tyler McDonough had a four-hit day that led to three RBI.

Game two

Thanks to some more late-inning magic that was the hallmark of the Pack's 19-0 start to the year, NC State rallied from an 8-5 deficit in the eighth to tie the game with three runs, and then walked off with a win in the ninth thanks to a RBI single from McDonough.

McDonough picked up where he left off in game one, going 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, but the big hit was a three-run homer by Debo in the eighth to tie the game.

Game three

All good things come to an end, and NC State’s undefeated season ended on this afternoon. The Pack was unable to finish off a rally this time and fell 7-5 to the Seminoles.

FSU led 7-1 when NCSU came to bat in the sixth but the Pack brought three runs home to make the game competitive. Sophomore shortstop David Vasquez, who had homered in game two, had his second RBI double of the contest to make it 7-5 in the eighth. NCSU would eventually loaded the bases with two outs later in the inning, but Bailey’s hard hit line drive was right to an outfielder to end the threat.

FSU since

The Noles have gone 21-16 overall and 14-10 in the ACC since losing two of three in Raleigh. It has done a good job of winning league series that it was supposed to (at Notre Dame, home vs. Clemson, at Virginia, home vs. Wake Forest where it took two of three and home vs. Pitt), but it dropped a head-scratching two of three at home to Boston College.

More notably, on the road against top teams Miami and Louisville, two teams like NC State at the top of their respective pods, FSU went 2-4 and lost games by margins of 11-0, 4-0, 14-1 and 11-1.