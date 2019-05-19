NC State clinched the No. 3 seed in the ACC Tournament after an authoritative series win over UNC in Chapel Hill. The Pack squandered a 3-2 lead going into the seventh inning stretch in game one and fell 5-3, but rebounded to win the final two games 11-2 and 11-0 respectively.

In the process, NCSU finished the regular season 41-15 overall and 18-12 in the conference, tying for the league’s second best record with Georgia Tech who owned a tiebreaker advantage over the Wolfpack.

The ACC Tournament begins Tuesday in Durham at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The format is four three-team pods that will play round-robin style through Friday. The winners of each pod will play each other in the semifinals Saturday, leading into the championship game Sunday.

The benefit of being one of the top four seeds in the tournament is owning the tiebreaker should each team in the pod finish 1-1. NC State will have sixth-seeded Florida State and 10th-seeded Wake Forest in its pod. The Pack played both earlier this year and took two of three from the Seminoles at home and lost two of three at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C.

WFU and Florida State will play each other first with a scheduled 3 p.m. first pitch Tuesday afternoon. The loser of that game is eliminated from winning the pod.

NC State will aim to defeat the winner of that contest to advance to the semifinals. The Pack’s first game is against Wake Forest with a scheduled 7 p.m. first pitch Thursday, and then it will play FSU Friday, also scheduled for 7 p.m.

The winner of NC State’s pod will play the winner of No.2 seed Georgia Tech’s pod that also features No. 7 seed Duke and No. 11 seed Notre Dame in the semifinals on Saturday at 5 p.m. All the games through the semifinal round will be broadcast on RSN.

The title game is Sunday at noon on ESPN2.

Here is the complete ACC Baseball Tournament schedule:

Tuesday, May 21

No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 8 Clemson, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 10 Wake Forest vs. No. 6 Florida State, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Duke, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Wednesday, May 22

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 12 Boston College, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 2 Georgia Tech vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 9 Virginia vs. No. 5 North Carolina, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Thursday, May 23

No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 1 Louisville, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 Virginia, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 10 Wake Forest, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Friday, May 24

No. 7 Duke vs. No. 2 Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Miami, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 3 NC State, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Saturday, May 25

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Sunday, May 26

ACC Championship, Noon (ESPN2)