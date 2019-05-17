The Wolfpacker daily newsstand, May 17
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, May 17.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Jalen Lecque sorting through various options
• The Wolfpacker — Prep coach lauds leadership of NC State commit Austin Blaske
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 30
• The Wolfpacker — Potential for hosting a regional could be on the line for NC State
• WRAL.com — Sexual assault survivor’s call to action echoes in ears of NC State athletes
• Technician — Four-RBI day for Sabato proves too much for Pack
• GoPack.com — ACC announces three more game times for Wolfpack football
• GoPack.com — Reynolds Coliseum hosts World Team Trials Friday-Sunday
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack drops series opener to Tar Heels
• GoPack.com — 21 from NC State selected to compete at NCAA East Preliminary Meet
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 47 – World Team Trials
Tweets of the day
The Western Carolina at NC State football game Sept. 7 will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. on RSN (yes another noonish kickoff). Additionally, Syracuse at NC State on a Thursday evening will be 8 p.m. Oct. 10.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 16, 2019
Is the perception of NC State getting all noon home games fair? Since 2016 State has hosted a game on Sat. 17 times. Ten were noon starts. (Doesn't count a cancelled 3:30 game against WVU last year.) Add first 2 games of '19 and will be 12 of 19, w/7 straight noon starts in Sept.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 16, 2019
The game time for NC State’s second football game of the season (Western Carolina) has been announced.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) May 16, 2019
I’ll give you 987 guesses on the time, you won’t need the other 986
Jalen Lecque unsurprisingly takes the lead for highest running vertical leap at the Combine so far at 43 inches. Tennessee's Jordan Bone not far behind. pic.twitter.com/iY0ajaDj3o— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 16, 2019
My wife @toniann_wood gave me the most beautiful daughter two days ago! I would like everyone to meet Raleigh Odell Wood!! pic.twitter.com/HiRCJwKqT8— Scott Wood (@ScottWood15) May 16, 2019
2019 World Team Trials - @WolfpackWC and @PackWrestle— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) May 16, 2019
📍 Raleigh, NC
🏟 Reynolds Coliseum
📅 Fri-Sun
SENIOR FREESTYLE
Sean Fausz, Hayden Hidlay, Tommy Gantt, Lee Davis, Michael Macchiavello, Timmy McCall, Michael Boykin
JUNIOR FREESTYLE
Jarrett Trombley, Trent Hidlay
Thanks so much to NC State for letting me sit in on @brendatracy24’s powerful presentation. Here’s what I wrote from it. https://t.co/C9FoAQD1Pi— Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) May 16, 2019
NC State is reloaded and ready to go in 2019 and these are 3⃣ are three names you'll want to remember this season 👀#1Pack1Goal🐺 (@PackFootball, @Emekaemezie, @_zaynlm, @RickyPersonJr) pic.twitter.com/5thiRHn1vU— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) May 16, 2019
A big thanks to North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren @StateCoachD for taking the time to go over his @PackFootball team with me today! #1Pack1Goal— Phil Steele (@philsteele042) May 16, 2019
ACC Baseball Championship pools based on standings through Thursday's games:— Kelly Dickey (@RealCardGame) May 17, 2019
Pool A - 1-Louisville, 8-Clemson, 12-Boston College
Pool B - 2-Georgia Tech, 7-Duke, 11-Notre Dame
Pool C - 3-North Carolina, 6-NC State, 10-Wake Forest
Pool D - 4-Miami, 5-Florida State, 9-Virginia
——
