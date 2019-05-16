News More News
Prep coach lauds leadership of NC State commit Austin Blaske

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Guyton (Ga.) South Effingham High junior lineman Austin Blaske committed to NC State on May 11. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

NC State junior offensive line commit Austin Blaske has already shown his new prep coach he’s a natural leader.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pound Blaske, who Rivals.com has as a three-star prospect in the class of 2020, verbally committed to NC State on May 11. He selected the Wolfpack over Boston College, Central Florida, Vanderbilt, Air Force, Arkansas State, Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Middle Tennessee and Navy.

