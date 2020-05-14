The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 14
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, May 14.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Wide receiver
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Men’s basketball roster updates and football scheduling
• The Wolfpacker — Game 7-12: How a regional schedule could look for NC State football
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com premium chat at noon
• Burlington Times-News — NCAA recognizes several NC schools for academic performance
• Technician — Top 5 moments from NC State women’s basketball’s shortened season
• Technician — Top 5 NC State men’s basketball games of 2019-20 season
• GoPack.com — Catching up with CBs Teshaun Smith and Chris Ingram
• GoPack.com — Smith-Williams named NFL ambassador for the #SetTheExpectation program
• GoPack.com — The Inside NC State Athletics Podcast
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Second round in Doak Region of best game for NC State since 2000: 1 seed is #Pack9 rallying from 4-1 down in 9th to beat Rice in 17 innings and clinch CWS berth in 2013. 4 seed is electric Thurs. nite W over Lamar Jackson/Louisville in 2017. Details here: https://t.co/OcIt07yAHY— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 12, 2020
Second round in Doak Region of best game for NC State since 2000: 2 seed is @Follow24Hodge's gamewinner to beat UConn in 2005 NCAA Tourney second round. 3 seed @DangeRussWilson's 2-yard Hail Mary turning the tide in a win at UNC in 2010. Details here: https://t.co/OcIt07yAHY— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 12, 2020
Cal State Fullerton WBB grad transfer Raina Perez (5-4 RS JR guard, Goodyear, AZ) has announced her commitment to North Carolina State; she was also considering Illinois, Syracuse, and Washington; 2019-20 Big West POY; started her college career at Northern Arizona— Raoul (@Raoul_000) May 14, 2020
A historic Player of the Year. Raina Perez is the first POY for @FullertonWBB since 1990-91. Top 10 in the nation in scoring and gives out 4.0 assists per game pic.twitter.com/uUxuoDrLvy— #BigWestHoops (@BigWestHoops) March 9, 2020
From going to my first one day camp to being offered by The Wolfpack, I love what NC State brings to the table. @BrandonDrumm247 @PackFootball @CoachGoebbel @StateCoachD #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/pDW6HI5wFv— Andre Dollar (@AndreDollar9) May 13, 2020
We are excited to announce that #TeamESM client @Murchboy92 and the @Titans have agreed to terms on a 4-year rookie contract! Get ready Nashville! 🎸🎸🎸 pic.twitter.com/ZqAp9XRbu3— EnterSports Management (@EnterSportsMgmt) May 13, 2020
Pls allow me to introduce SetTheExpectation’s FIRST @NFL Ambassador, James Smith-Williams!!— Brenda Tracy (@brendatracy24) May 13, 2020
With a proven track record of advocating for survivors of sexual & domestic violence w @PackFootball James is now taking his advocacy work to DC with the @Redskins.
Thank you @jacsw3!! pic.twitter.com/wrhRmo9iab
Division I extends its recruiting dead period. pic.twitter.com/Gt2Aq1Mkb9— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 13, 2020
The NCAA and NBA are indefinitely postponing the NBA’s June 3 early entry withdrawal date for draft prospects.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 13, 2020
They're two of the nation's premier #MLBDraft catching prospects.— D1Baseball (@d1baseball) May 13, 2020
The margin between the two is razor thin.
Here's the Tale of the Tape between @NCStateBaseball's Patrick Bailey and @OhioStateBASE's Dillon Dingler:
👉https://t.co/gqswZB42dA pic.twitter.com/poFD0Y9uI7
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook