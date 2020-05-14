News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-14 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Wide receiver

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

In the two months since our first release of the wide receiver position hot board, there has been minimal changes.

In fact, the only one was adding three-star wide receiver Joshua Burrell from Blythewood (S.C.) High to the list.

The larger question remains how much space does NC State have room for at wide receiver after already taking two verbal commitments.

Here is how the updated hot board looks at the position.

NC State Wolfpack football is recruiting four-star wide receiver Micah Crowell.
Four-star receiver Micah Crowell will decide in early June. (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}