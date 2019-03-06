Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-06 07:04:15 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 6

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State senior Torin Dorn to play last home game

• The Wolfpacker — NC State bracketology update: Crucial week ahead for the Pack

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Hoops, football and recruiting

• The Wolfpacker — Garrett Bradbury steals show, full NC State at the NFL Combine results

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting hot board: Offensive backfield

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State's first spring practice

• Raleigh News & Observer — Could this product of Charlotte, N.C. State become the next anchor of Panthers’ O-line?

• Greensboro News-Record — Ed Hardin: 'Mission accomplished' as ACC's Nora Lynn Finch prepares to retire

• Greensboro News-Record — Greensboro's Paris Kea makes first-team All-ACC; Summerfield's Elissa Cunane earns all-freshman

• Fayetteville Observer — Sammy Batten: 2020 in-state class filled with DL, WR talent

• Technician — Three-seeded Wolfpack women head to Greensboro for ACC Tournament

• Technician — Pack men’s and women’s tennis look to stay hot

• Technician — Undefeated Wolfpack travels to Durham to face NC Central

• Technician — Wolfpack drops midweek game to Valparaiso, loses streak

• GoPack.com — Pack Hosts Georgia Tech in Home Finale

• GoPack.com — Kiara Leslie and Elissa Cunane Earn All-ACC Honors

• GoPack.com — No. 5 #Pack9 to Face NC Central Wednesday Afternoon

• GoPack.com — Brackets Announced for Saturday’s ACC Championship

• GoPack.com — Nordberg Tabbed Louisville Slugger/NFCA Co-Player Of The Week


Tweets of the day

——

