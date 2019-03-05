Editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal break down a variety of topics with a heavy focus on basketball's chances of making the NCAA Tournament, a look ahead of what might be the focal points in hoops recruiting during the offseason and first impressions from the open session of the first spring football practice.

Among the topics:

• Analyzing the bubble and determining if the last two games of the regular season are must wins.

• Takeaways from the close loss at Florida State.

• Guessing what will be added to the basketball roster in the offseason.

• Discussion of which quarterbacks stood out in the brief availability for the first spring practice.

And more.