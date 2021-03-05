 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 5
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 5

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, March 5.



NC State Wolfpack women's basketball coach Wes Moore guard Kai Crutchfield
Wes Moore and Kai Crutchfield starts ACC Tournament play on Friday. (The Associated Press)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Roundtable: Big Dance, hoops MVP and spring football

• The Wolfpacker — Coach: Breon Pass has the potential for greatness at NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Opposing coaches scout NC State signees Terquavion Smith and Breon Pass

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker pre-spring depth projected NC State football depth chart: Defense

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State at Notre Dame

• Technician — Poor start to second half snaps winning start for Wolfpack men’s soccer

• GoPack.com — No. 3 NC State opens ACC Tournament action Friday night in Greensboro

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 wraps up home stand this weekend against Miami

• GoPack.com — Pack softball hosts Georgia Tech for four-game ACC series

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

