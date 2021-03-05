The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 5
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, March 5.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Roundtable: Big Dance, hoops MVP and spring football
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: Breon Pass has the potential for greatness at NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Opposing coaches scout NC State signees Terquavion Smith and Breon Pass
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker pre-spring depth projected NC State football depth chart: Defense
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State at Notre Dame
• Technician — Poor start to second half snaps winning start for Wolfpack men’s soccer
• GoPack.com — No. 3 NC State opens ACC Tournament action Friday night in Greensboro
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 wraps up home stand this weekend against Miami
• GoPack.com — Pack softball hosts Georgia Tech for four-game ACC series
Tweets Of The Day
Quarterfinal opponent is official.— #3 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 5, 2021
Virginia Tech.
6 PM tomorrow.
Greensboro Coliseum.#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/cpwxyZbhky
NC State currently has +10000 odds to win the ACC Tournament.— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) March 4, 2021
A $10 bet on the Wolfpack would net $1,000.
The Pack has won five straight ACC road games for the first time since 1974. Hot as any team in the league.
Good value for a flyer? 🤔
Seabron also up to 2.3% block rate, 2.5% steal rate (1.7 steals per 40 minutes)— Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) March 4, 2021
A physical and disruptive DT, @AlimMcneill is ready to make an NFL impact.@JustinM_NFL chatted with McNeill about the NFL defender he’d love to learn from, strengths & weaknesses in his game, his true playing weight, and more.#FrontOffice33 | #NFLDrafthttps://t.co/PQ88abYFbl— The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) March 4, 2021
Pack signee Ernest Ross and Santa Fe High head to the state title game in Florida. Fellow Pack signee Terquavion Smith will play for a state title on Saturday for Farmville (N.C.) Central High. https://t.co/wVu8T6QJlP— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 4, 2021
NC State signee Poppa Ross fouled out early in the fourth quarter - finishes with just 6 points.— John Reid (@JohnReid64) March 4, 2021
@TiptonEdits 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/uFfxc9M5ot— shawn phillips jr (@shawnphillipsj1) March 4, 2021
Former NC State guard and current broadcaster, Terry Gannon, joins today's ep of One Man Wolfpack https://t.co/VK4VZY3qO3— The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 4, 2021
No. 24 NC State’s starting pitchers versus No. 6 Miami— Pack the Bases (@PackTheBases) March 4, 2021
Friday: LHP Evan Justice
Saturday: RHP Sam Highfill
Sunday: TBA
Video Of The Day
"Don't give up ... don't ever give up."— ESPN (@espn) March 4, 2021
28 years ago today, Jim Valvano delivered an ESPYS speech that we'll never forget ❤️
Join @TheVFoundation in the fight against cancer: https://t.co/6NwFh3eOwi pic.twitter.com/dGGSGPrhMW
——
