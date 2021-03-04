Co-hosts Justin H. Williams and Matt Carter bring you another episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast, brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-Breaking down NC State's 80-69 road win over Notre Dame Wednesday.

-Freshman guards bounce back, lead the way in dominating performance.

-NCAA Tournament bubble picture.

-What seed should the Pack want in the ACC Tournament next week?

-Game balls for outstanding individual performances.

-AND much more!

You can now listen to us on Spotify and the Apple Podcast app and please be sure to subscribe, rate and review wherever you listen to us!