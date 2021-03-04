In the closing seconds of Reidsville (N.C.) High’s season-ending loss, a home defeat to Farmville (N.C.) Central on Saturday evening, the Rams’ head coach Jason Ross made an appropriate decision. He instructed his team, well behind, to foul on purpose.

Ross needed to give his seniors a curtail call, especially the one that made this season a magical one for Reidsville: future NC State guard Breon Pass.

As Pass walked off the court, both the Reidsville and Farmville Central faithfuls gave him a standing ovation, an acknowledgement to the brilliance of his career for the Rams.