Coach: Breon Pass has the potential for greatness at NC State
In the closing seconds of Reidsville (N.C.) High’s season-ending loss, a home defeat to Farmville (N.C.) Central on Saturday evening, the Rams’ head coach Jason Ross made an appropriate decision. He instructed his team, well behind, to foul on purpose.
Ross needed to give his seniors a curtail call, especially the one that made this season a magical one for Reidsville: future NC State guard Breon Pass.
As Pass walked off the court, both the Reidsville and Farmville Central faithfuls gave him a standing ovation, an acknowledgement to the brilliance of his career for the Rams.
“Tough loss for us, but he’s going to leave as the all-time leading scorer in Reidsville history,” Ross noted afterward.
Then after a brief pause, Ross further expounded on Pass’ legacy.
“Arguably the best player to ever play for Reidsville,” Ross said. “He’s just meant so much. We’ve been to two Sweet 16s, two Elite Eights, never able to get over that jump, but he’s just a tremendous player, and I am excited for him to continue at NC State.”
