• The Wolfpacker — Tight end Charlie Browder looking forward to visiting NC State
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50
• The Wolfpacker — NC State women’s basketball 2019-20 season awards
• The Wolfpacker — NC State makes strong impression on elite soph M.J. Rice
• Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA to give spring sport athletes extra year of eligibility
• Winston-Salem Journal — Top 10 NCAA Tourney games in history: No. 3 … NC State stuns Houston 54-52 for ’83 title
• Technician — Division I council allows schools to extend eligibility for spring-sport student-athletes
• Technician — Pack Pros: Philip Rivers, Juston Burris signed to new teams
• Technician — Commentary: Men’s basketball would benefit from not going to the transfer pool this year
• GoPack.com — Cobb, Hidlay, Sweeney named March Heart of the Pack winners
Former NC State player Ian Steere is reunited with former Wolfpack assistant coach Takayo Siddle at UNCW. Second big commit for Siddle since being named head coach.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 30, 2020
The NCAA has decided not to grant athletes from winter sports (including basketball) an extra year of eligibility due to coronavirus pandemic. Spring sport athletes were granted extra year.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 30, 2020
I am tracking down a couple of more pertinent questions about the vote today.— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) March 31, 2020
But to clarify — since folks are getting confused — returning seniors do NOT count against your 11.7 or the roster limit.
So, if you have nine seniors, you could have a roster of 44 players, etc. https://t.co/riENdmIzRb
Important distinction here: the extra year of eligibility is guaranteed, but the roster spot is not. A lot of players are going to have to find some other school to take advantage of those extra years. And that’s OK. A roster crunch was unavoidable. https://t.co/3LNcNXWNOs— Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) March 31, 2020
FWIW, I was told the other day that the one-time transfer role will likely be voted on/approved later this summer. We shall see. https://t.co/ZaRVEc5hqU— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) March 30, 2020
It's hard to believe that it's been 37 years since N.C. State's miracle win over Houston for the NCAA championship. With no tournament this March, I starting looking for some personal memories of that unforgettable team. Here are a few:https://t.co/54DTIJeLuY— Tony Barnhart (@MrCFB) March 29, 2020
Lots of uncertainty in life right now, but we do know this: we are thankful for the 2019-20 season and thankful for @WolfpackWes!@JGravleySPORTS took some time to catch up with our fearless leader and reflect on the past few weeks: pic.twitter.com/JMPwlhphqZ— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 30, 2020
ICYMI, Genesis Bryant is the 2019-2020 Atlanta Metro High School Girls Player of the Year 🔥@genesisbryant_ @LovejoyGBB @PackWomensBball @Bouncenation_J @CNDSportsDesk @slythesportsguy @ATLTipoffClub #SUVtv #Throwback #ABACE pic.twitter.com/0be3hw8azA— SUVtv (@SUVtv) March 30, 2020
Due to ongoing problems with console servers, the PACK vs. #PACKPRO matchup on #Madden20 has been tentatively rescheduled for Thursday, April 2 at 6 p.m. ET. pic.twitter.com/hYZaaGMNwv— NC State Football (@PackFootball) March 30, 2020
.@savionjac11 still has that baby face!#PackPups pic.twitter.com/na1VcYggTq— NC State Football (@PackFootball) March 31, 2020
