News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-30 09:32:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Tight end Charlie Browder looking forward to visiting NC State

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

NC State has done an impressive job of recruiting tight ends in the class of 2021, with Arden (N.C.) Christ School junior Charlie Browder the latest to pick up a scholarship offer.

NC State signed defensive back Aydan White out of Christ School last year, and knows Browder’s abilities well. The 6-foot-7, 235-pounder caught 20 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns last year.

Related link — NC State football recruiting hot board: Tight ends

Arden (N.C.) Christ School junior tight end Charlie Browder would like to visit NC State in the future.
Arden (N.C.) Christ School junior tight end Charlie Browder would like to visit NC State in the future. (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}