NC State has done an impressive job of recruiting tight ends in the class of 2021, with Arden (N.C.) Christ School junior Charlie Browder the latest to pick up a scholarship offer.

NC State signed defensive back Aydan White out of Christ School last year, and knows Browder’s abilities well. The 6-foot-7, 235-pounder caught 20 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns last year.

