Tight end Charlie Browder looking forward to visiting NC State
NC State has done an impressive job of recruiting tight ends in the class of 2021, with Arden (N.C.) Christ School junior Charlie Browder the latest to pick up a scholarship offer.
NC State signed defensive back Aydan White out of Christ School last year, and knows Browder’s abilities well. The 6-foot-7, 235-pounder caught 20 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns last year.
Related link — NC State football recruiting hot board: Tight ends
